NFI’s New Flyer secures order from Brampton Transit for additional 55 buses

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary New Flyer Industries Canada ULC (New Flyer), will deliver 55 new Xcelsior® buses to Brampton Transit, expanding the city's fleet with next-generation transit solutions. The new order includes 20 Xcelsior® hybrid-electric 40-foot buses and 35 Xcelsior® clean-diesel 60-foot buses (70 equivalent units). This award will be included in New Flyer’s second quarter 2025 backlog.



"At New Flyer, our broad product portfolio enables us to meet the evolving needs of agencies like Brampton Transit, offering the right propulsion technology and vehicle configuration for every operation," said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. "With more than 300 buses delivered to Brampton over the past 30 years, this latest order is a strong endorsement of our commitment to delivering innovative, propulsion-agnostic mobility solutions that help cities move forward.”

Brampton, the third-largest city in Ontario and part of the Greater Toronto Area, is investing in a stronger, more sustainable transit system to serve its growing population of over 650,000 residents. Brampton Transit operates more than 500 buses across 70 routes, including the city’s highly successful Züm Bus Rapid Transit service.

New Flyer’s Xcelsior hybrid-electric and clean-diesel buses deliver practical, real-world benefits for transit operators, offering improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and strong operational reliability. Powered by advanced engines, ultra-low sulfur diesel, and innovative technologies, these buses offer an efficient and sustainable transportation solution that helps Canadian communities, such as Brampton, grow while supporting transit innovation and modern manufacturing. Learn more at www.newflyer.com.



About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion-agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With nearly 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motorcoaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America’s heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com .

