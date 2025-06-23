Market Intelligence on Autopilot: St Mary Capital Delivers Real-Time Feed

LONDON, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global investment firm St Mary Capital has introduced a real-time market intelligence feed. The feature is live and updated across the main asset classes and is focused on allowing clients to track changes in the market as they occur.

The feed provides automatic feeds of the movement of equities, indices, commodities, and crypto-currency. It will help clients to make faster decisions by providing real-time market signals and price alerts. This launch comes as more traders look for simple tools that reduce the time spent searching for key market data.

Helping Traders Stay Focused

The feed was designed to be user-friendly. It puts alerts directly on the user's dashboard, thereby not requiring traders to refresh pages or move to various platforms so that they are informed. The updates are in an organized and straightforward format.

The clients will also be able to redefine the feed according to their time zone and the asset of their choice. For those who trade across different markets, having everything in one place may make tracking trends less stressful.

The development of the feed followed a period of user testing. The feed is meant to work alongside other tools clients already use. It does not replace charting software or analysis platforms but adds an extra layer of awareness. Users can set it to show updates only for the assets they are actively watching or trading.

Custom Alerts for Real-Time Reactions

Customers have the ability to define alerts regarding price alert or volume activity or market news. This makes the user take immediate action when certain conditions are fulfilled, so they do not require monitoring the screen all the time.

Even during periods of high trading activity, the feed can manage substantial data volumes. The company has confirmed that the system pulls data from multiple sources to keep updates timely and accurate.

The feature is now live on St Mary Capital’s platform. All registered clients can access it as part of their existing services. More updates may be added later based on client feedback.

Looking Ahead

This new feed reflects a move toward more automated trading tools. While the current version focuses on real-time alerts, future versions may include extra features like market sentiment updates or trade suggestions.

St Mary Capital says it will continue to gather client input to guide further improvements.

About St Mary Capital

St Mary Capital is a global investment company offering access to a diverse range of financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies, equities, indices, and commodities. Known for its data-driven approach and personalized account management, St Mary Capital empowers clients with tools, insights, and support to navigate today’s complex financial landscape. With a strong focus on transparency and regulatory alignment, the company continues to be a trusted resource for modern investors worldwide.

Media Contact:

Name:Benjamin Rothwell

Email: office@stmarycapital.com

Website: https://stmarycapital.com/



