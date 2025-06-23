United States Ready to Drink Cocktail Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Severe Market Competition from Beer, Hard Seltzers, and Spirits

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Ready to Drink Cocktail Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktail Market is expected to reach US$ 2.66 billion in revenue by 2033, up from US$ 860 million in 2024. This is attributed to growing consumer interest in convenient, high-quality pre-mixed cocktails, creative flavor options, and increasing popularity among millennials and Gen Z. The market will grow at a CAGR of 13.44% from 2025 to 2033.







Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails are ready-to-consume alcoholic drinks that blend spirits, mixers, and flavor in a ready-to-eat, convenient package. Usually placed in bottles or cans, they offer consumers the opportunity to do away with preparation and simply drink them. RTD cocktails are available in different flavors, from traditional mojitos and margaritas to new craft combinations.



RTD cocktails are a hit in America because they're convenient, easy to carry, and of very good quality. They're heavily consumed at backyard parties, at the beach, at concerts and sporting events, and outdoor fests. This premiumization phenomenon has fueled consumer demand for low-calorie, organic, better-quality RTDs. As consumers become more health-conscious, brands are launching low-sugar, gluten-free, and lower-alcohol versions to meet changing tastes. The U.S. RTD cocktail market continues to expand as consumers have been looking for convenient, flavorful, and complex alcoholic drinks that can be consumed on the go and fit into their active lifestyles.



Drivers of Growth in the United States Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Market

Increasing Consumer Demand for Convenience and On-the-Go Foods



The high-paced lifestyle of American consumers has fueled demand for convenient, ready-to-drink alcoholic products. RTD cocktails remove the hassle of mixing and preparation, so they are ideal for home entertainment, outdoor parties, and travel. Canned and bottled RTD cocktails have become extremely popular as consumers look for easy-to-carry, portable solutions.

The convenience of sipping a high-quality cocktail without a bartender has also encouraged their use, particularly among Gen Z and millennials consumers who want quality and convenience in their alcoholic beverage consumption. Feb 2025, Pernod Ricard USA's Absolut brand introduced new ready-to-serve (RTS) and ready-to-drink (RTD) flavors in the form of extending its Absolut Ocean Spray RTD brand and Absolut RTD Cocktails.



Enlargement of Premium and Healthy RTD Brands



Consumers are moving towards health-conscious and premium drinking options, and this is driving demand for low-calorie, organic, and gluten-free RTD cocktails. Brands are launching low-sugar, keto-friendly, and all-natural ingredient cocktails for health-conscious drinkers. High-end spirits like tequila, vodka, and whiskey are also being used in RTD cocktails and providing bar-quality drinks in convenient form.

This trend of premiumization is compelling long-standing liquor companies and craft distilleries to explore the RTD cocktail market. Dec 2024, Suntory Holdings launched new Japanese-inspired sparkling cocktail MARU-HI, expanding its US Ready-to-Drink portfolio. Launched in California in January 2025, it is expected to expand in other states next year, aligning with Suntory's vision to be a top global RTD company by 2030.



Development of E-Commerce and Alcohol Delivery Services



The growth of alcohol delivery services and online alcohol sales has greatly accelerated the RTD cocktail market in the U.S. Most states have eased alcohol delivery regulations, enabling consumers to buy RTD cocktails from apps, websites, and third-party delivery services such as Drizly and Instacart. This has made it convenient for consumers to try new RTD brands and flavors without having to go to a physical store.

The convenience of home delivery and online promotions is fueling additional growth in RTD cocktail consumption. Sept.2024, Potieri officially launched in South Florida, where it offers its premium ready-to-serve Passion Fruit cocktail. It is now available at Sweeney Liquor, 24/7 Liquors, County Line Liquors, and 24HR Liquors, with Potieri seeking to elevate the cocktail experience with a touch of luxury and convenience.



Challenges in the United States Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Market

Complicated Alcohol Laws and Distribution Limitations



Alcohol distribution and sales in the U.S. are both state and federal regulated, creating different limitations by region. There are some states that have rigorous licensing laws or taxation regulations that restrict the presence of RTD cocktails in some retail stores. Some alcohol-by-volume (ABV) limitations also limit how potent an RTD cocktail can be, and it becomes difficult for brands to provide higher-proof products. These regulatory barriers can delay market growth and pose logistical issues for producers.



Severe Market Competition from Beer, Hard Seltzers, and Spirits



The RTD cocktail segment is confronted with intense competition from traditional alcoholic drink segments such as beer, hard seltzers, and conventional spirits. Most consumers continue to favor craft beers, wine, or homemade mixed drinks over pre-mixed drinks. Hard seltzers have also dominated the low-calorie alcohol segment, posing a competitive threat to RTD cocktail brands seeking to appeal to health-conscious consumers. RTD brands need to differentiate themselves by offering distinctive flavors, packaging, and marketing to remain competitive.

Key Players Analysis: Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

Ranch Rider Spirits Co.

House of Delola, LLC

Diageo plc.

Brown-Forman

Bacardi Limited

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Pernod Ricard

Halewood Wines & Spirits

White Claw

Suntory Holdings Limited

High Noon Spirits Company



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $860 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2660 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Ready to drink Cocktail Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Packaging

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By Region



7. Type

7.1 Malt based

7.2 Spirit-based

7.3 Wine-based



8. Packaging

8.1 Bottles

8.2 Cans



9. Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Online Stores

9.3 Liquor Stores



10. Region

10.1 East

10.2 West

10.3 North

10.4 South



11. Porter's Five Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6b0zz5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment