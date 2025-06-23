Woodbridge Announces Sale of Custom Chemical Solutions, LLC to AAVIN Private Equity

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge, a global mergers and acquisitions firm and a Mariner Company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Custom Chemical Solutions, LLC, by AAVIN Private Equity.

Custom Chemical Solutions, headquartered in Cody, Wyoming, is a full-service secondary containment rental company servicing the Bakken oilfield and surrounding areas including some of the Rocky Mountain Region. CCS’ reliability has positioned them on a first-call basis with some of the largest companies in the oil and gas industry.

AAVIN Private Equity, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, manages committed funds to deploy capital into established, profitable businesses situated in underserved domestic geographies within the lower segment of the middle market.

Woodbridge’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business. Woodbridge is a Mariner Company.

For more information, contact Don Krier, dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com or call 203-389-8400 x 201.