Ajay Dhankhar joins Smith+Nephew as Chief Corporate Development & Strategy Officer

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, announces the appointment of Ajay Dhankhar, PhD, as Chief Corporate Development & Strategy Officer, effective today. Ajay will report to Chief Executive Officer Deepak Nath and join the Smith+Nephew Executive Committee.





As both a senior management consultant and investment banker, Ajay has advised CEOs and Boards at some of the world's leading healthcare companies, helping deliver substantial shareholder value.

Ajay’s experience includes 25 years with McKinsey & Company where he was a Senior Partner and held multiple leadership roles including Global Head of Strategy across all industries, Global Head of Strategy and M&A for Life Sciences and Global Head of Life Sciences R&D.

Following that, Ajay served as a Managing Director in the Financial Advisory Healthcare Group of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) where he was the Global Head of Medical Technology, Diagnostics and Tools. More recently, Ajay founded and led Bluish Capital, a strategy and financial advisory firm focused on deploying growth capital to support high quality, recently FDA approved assets.

Ajay has bachelor’s degrees in Physics and Computer Science from Angelo State University, and both a master’s degree and a doctorate in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University.

Deepak Nath, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Ajay’s unique blend of scientific rigor, strategic insight, business development, integrations, and operational excellence, combined with his entrepreneurial leadership style, makes him exceptionally well-suited to help shape our future. We are pleased to have him join our leadership team at this exciting time for the company.”

