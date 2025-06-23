KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 JUNE 2025 AT 15:00 PM (EEST)



Changes in the Kalmar leadership team: Kalmar appoints Hanna Reijonen as Senior Vice President, Human Resources



Kalmar Corporation has appointed Hanna Reijonen as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and as a member of the Kalmar Leadership Team, as of 6 October 2025. She will report to the President & CEO Sami Niiranen. Hanna will join Kalmar from Enersense International where she has been the SVP HR and a member of the Group Leadership Team.

In her role, Hanna will be responsible for leading Kalmar's global HR strategy and operations, including talent acquisition and development, compensation and benefits and employee relations. She will play a crucial role in fostering a positive, safe and innovative customer-focused work environment, and ensuring Kalmar continues to attract, develop, and retain top talent.

"We are very pleased to welcome Hanna to the Kalmar team. Hanna brings extensive strategic experience and expertise in HR leadership and has a proven track record of driving transformational and growth-oriented business agendas from HR perspective in complex environments, which will be invaluable as we continue our growth journey and transition towards a service-driven company”, says Sami Niiranen, President and CEO of Kalmar.

"I am excited to join Kalmar and contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team and all employees to further strengthen Kalmar's culture, uphold its commitment to safety and sustainability, and support the strategic ambitions”, says Hanna Reijonen.

Kalmar leadership team will, as of 6 October, 2025, consist of the following members:

Sami Niiranen, President and CEO

Sakari Ahdekivi, Chief Financial Officer

Ulla Bono, SVP, General Counsel

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications

Tommi Pettersson, SVP, Strategy, Sustainability & Technology

Hanna Reijonen, SVP, Human Resources

Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, President, Counter Balanced

Thor Brenden, President, Terminal Tractors

Arto Keskinen, President, Horizontal Transportation

Shushu Zhang, President, Bromma

Thomas Malmborg, President, Services





For more information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2024, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com







