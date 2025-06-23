FIFA, NBA, UFC and More Sports Events Go Live – Crypto Sportsbook BETY Offers Global Sports Betting Coverage 2025

Paranaque City, Philippines, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you on the hunt for a crypto-ready sportsbook stacked with global sports and loaded with exciting bonuses? Check out BETY Sportsbook, a premium gambling site that’s focused on global sports coverage for all types of bettors. It’s fresh on the betting scene, but it’s already throwin’ punches with the established sportsbooks.

BETY’s got a serious game—covering’ everything from basketball, soccer, tennis, American football, and even eSports, and way beyond. The top leagues are represented, whether you’re a fan of the NBA, NFL, or even Europe’s popular Premier League, Serie A, or La Liga.



There’s a 180% sportsbook welcome bonus + bets for new bettors, with no wagering requirement, in addition to regular promos. As a crypto-ready sportsbook, BETY accepts BTC, DOGE, ETH, and XRP, in addition to EUR and USD. With its 1-minute registration and no-KYC policy, enjoy your potential payouts and winnings without the banking drama!

Start Strong: Get a 180% Welcome Bonus + Free Bets

BETY’s impressive sports coverage is backed by a thrilling crypto bonus for new bettors. Register for an account today, and claim up to 180% in a welcome bonus, bundled with 30 free bets. BETY’s welcome treat is available on your first three deposits, subject to specific minimum deposits, plus 30 free bets which let you sample your favorite betting markets.

Let’s dig into the details behind BETY’s signup promo:

- 1st Deposit Bonus: Get a 30% deposit bonus up to €100 + €10 Free Bet

- 2nd Deposit Bonus: Enjoy a 50% deposit bonus up to €200 + €10 Free Bet

- 3rd Deposit Bonus: Double your deposit up to €500 + €10 Free Bet

BETY boasts a no-wagering requirement for all bonuses, valid for seven days. No smoke and mirrors here—our signup bonus is fun, clear, and laid out. To qualify, just complete our required minimum deposit: €20 for the first, €50 for the second, and €100 for the third. And with multiple ways to top up one’s account, you can quickly complete the site’s registration and collect the bonus in a snap!

Score Our Bonus and Jump Into Prime-Time Sports Betting Action

BETY’s your playground when following and betting on your favorite sports and teams. There are over 40 international sports on our menu, including soccer, basketball, tennis, mixed martial arts (MMA), American football, and table tennis. Soccer remains our popular draw, followed by basketball and mixed martial arts in terms of available betting markets. Here’s a quick look at the top leagues and tourneys that we cover, and popular betting markets to bet on:

- FIFA: We bring FIFA-sanctioned tourneys and matches on one platform so you don’t have to spend time finding information. Whether you’re a fan of Spain’s La Liga or the Premier League, our team brings the latest in soccer. We offer plenty of betting markets for soccer, including Correct Score, Totals, and Both Teams to Score.

- NBA: At BETY, you get front seating when betting on the latest scores in the National Basketball Association. Here, you can bet on player props, in addition to moneyline. Can’t get enough of hoops? We also cover the EuroLeague and Germany’s BBL for your international basketball fix.

- UFC: Don't skip our UFC betting markets for extreme action and fights in the octagon.

And don’t sleep on the other big-ticket sports and tourneys BETY’s packin’—we’re stacked with options, and they’re updated in real-time. Bettors and sports fans can also bet on tennis, horse races, and even eSports. Their eSports channels are loaded with popular games, including NBA2K, Dota 2, and League of Legends.

And with BETY’s in-house betting tools and resources, like live stream, multiple odds formats, and a quick betting option, placing bets has never been this easy!

No Red Tape, No Slow Rolls — Just Quick Cashouts and Almost Zero KYC Headaches

Stackin’ and cashin’ here is a breeze — no hassles, just fast transactions. BETY is crypto-ready, with a cashier section that lets you deposit using BTC, ETH, XRP, or USDT in a snap, with lightning-fast withdrawals, too, without the KYC drama.

Don’t have crypto, but ready for the betting action? No worries. BETY sportsbook boasts a swap facility that lets punters conveniently exchange their fiat for crypto, at a minimum fee. And with a blockchain-based payments section, you’ll know funds are safe, every time.

Are you in and ready for a different crypto betting experience? Time to lock in your spot with our sportsbook! Sign up for a BETY sportsbook account today, and see where your sports betting passion takes you.

- Website: https://www.bety.com

- Twitter/X: https://x.com/betyofficial88

- Telegram: https://t.me/Betyofficial08 / https://t.me/Betyofficial888

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/BETY/61577217343728/

- Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/betyofficial88/

- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Betyofficial88

- Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@betyofficial0

- Kick: https://kick.com/betyofficial88

- Contact: inquiry@bety.com

About BETY Casino

BETY is a next-generation crypto casino and sportsbook designed for players who value speed, privacy, and premium betting experiences. Featuring over 10,000 casino games from top-tier providers and betting markets across 40+ international sports and esports, BETY Casino delivers a seamless gambling experience powered by blockchain technology. With no KYC requirements, VPN-friendly access, instant crypto withdrawals, and a user-first bonus system, BETY is built for the modern bettor. Whether you're spinning slots, chasing jackpots, or placing live sports bets, BETY offers high-value promotions, a tiered loyalty program, and full support for BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, and fiat currencies.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.