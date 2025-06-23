SunnyMining Upgrades Its Intelligent Computing System to Comprehensively Improve Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining Efficiency and Profit Potential

Chicago, IL, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunnyMining announced today that it has completed a comprehensive upgrade of its intelligent computing system, which will comprehensively improve the mining efficiency and profit potential of mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE).



The new intelligent computing system integrates AI scheduling and green energy infrastructure to achieve zero-threshold access and automatic settlement, leading global users into a new era of efficient, stable and sustainable passive income.



A Sunnymining spokesperson said: “This intelligent computing system upgrade marks an important step for SunnyMining in technological innovation and sustainable development. We are committed to providing a more efficient, safer and more environmentally friendly cloud mining experience for global users.”



SunnyMining currently serves over 9 million users, with a cumulative computing power exceeding 410,764.07 PH/S, and continues to contribute to the growth of global computing power.







Six highlights of SunnyMining intelligent system upgrade



· AI intelligent scheduling upgrade: dynamically allocate computing power based on currency price and difficulty to improve revenue efficiency and stability



· Reduce revenue volatility: automatically adjust strategies during market fluctuations to ensure stable daily revenue



· Added intelligent mode switching: supports three modes: standard, efficient and enhanced, and freely switches computing power strategies



· Revenue prediction function: displays expected returns in advance to assist users in decision-making



· Intelligent currency recommendation: recommends the best mining currency at the moment to improve overall revenue



· One-click automatic deployment: full-process hosting system, no configuration required, users can start with one click and get immediate revenue.



Profit potential is comprehensively improved: higher efficiency and more stable returns



The new system makes mining more efficient and stable through intelligent scheduling and green computing power. The computing power allocation is more accurate, the energy cost is lower, and users have the opportunity to obtain better returns under the same conditions, and the mining process is more worry-free and labor-saving.



Smart upgrade brings a simpler mining experience



New App interface: clear interface, real-time visible income



Real-time push notification: the system automatically reminds you of income and status changes



Multi-terminal synchronization: supports seamless synchronization of Web, iOS and Android, and keeps track of account dynamics anytime, anywhere.



24-hour customer service: 24-hour online team to quickly respond to user needs.



New user benefits and zero threshold entry guide



New users who register a SunnyMining account can receive a $15 new user bonus. There is no threshold to participate, and no equipment or technical foundation is required. In just four steps, you can quickly start your smart cloud mining journey:



1. Select the currency contract: support flexible configuration of multiple currencies such as BTC, DOGE, LTC, etc.



2. Deposit and activate: complete the deposit according to the selected plan and activate the contract.



3. Start mining with one click: the system automatically allocates computing power, no manual operation is required.



4. Check the income withdrawal: daily settlement, you can check and withdraw at any time.



Multi-level contracts, covering different investment needs



Basic contracts: low threshold, short cycle, designed for novice users, easy to experience cloud mining.



Advanced contracts: flexible configuration, taking into account cycle and income, suitable for users who want to steadily increase assets.



Advanced contracts: higher computing power, longer cycle, suitable for long-term holding and high-yield investors.



All contracts support mainstream currencies such as BTC, DOGE, and LTC. The income is settled daily, and the management is convenient and efficient.



For more contract information, please visit the SunnyMining official website.



Our vision: Continuously upgrade technology to release mining profit potential



This intelligent computing system upgrade not only improves the mining efficiency of mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin, but also brings users a more stable and efficient daily income experience.



SunnyMining will continue to deepen the integration of AI scheduling, green energy and smart contracts, optimize diversified cloud mining products, create a long-term sustainable passive income platform for global users, and truly realize the new model of crypto mining where "everyone can make money easily".



Visit now: sunnymining.com



Email: info@sunnymining.com



App download: https://sunnymining.com/download/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



