Xcel Brands Announces Strategic Partnership with Global Fashion Icon Coco Rocha

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB), an industry leading media and consumer products company specializing in building influencer-driven brands through social commerce and livestreaming, is proud to announce a groundbreaking new partnership with supermodel, advocate, and founder of Coco Rocha Model Camp, Coco Rocha.

With more than two decades at the highest level of the fashion industry—having graced over 100 magazine covers, been shot by top photographers across the globe, and walked runways for luxury fashion houses ranging from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, John Galliano, Prada and Schiaparelli to Jean Paul Gaultier, Tom Ford, Moschino, and Marc Jacobs—Coco Rocha brings a rare depth of experience and insight to this collaboration. Rocha’s illustrious career has granted her a front-row seat to the inner workings of the world’s most legendary designers. Together, Coco Rocha and Xcel Brands will develop a bold, thoughtfully crafted fashion brand designed for women who lead with both strength and style.

“What excites me about partnering with Xcel is the opportunity to finally channel all of those unbelievable lived experiences into something of my own,” said Rocha. “This isn’t about chasing trends or putting my name on a label—it’s about designing elevated essentials that reflect the life I live now as a mother, businesswoman, and creative.”

This collaboration aims to speak to women seeking pieces that feel as powerful and dynamic as their daily lives. Coco Rocha’s collection will deliver runway-inspired elegance with everyday practicality.

Robert W. D’Loren, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Brands, said, “Coco Rocha is one of the most influential fashion figures of our time. Her perspective, creativity, and commitment to authenticity make her the perfect partner for our next brand launch. We are thrilled to work alongside her in building something empowering and extraordinary.”

This announcement further pushes Xcel’s commitment to redefining modern fashion through innovative partnerships with authentic, visionary creators. For more information, visit www.xcelbrands.com



About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded collaboration brands TowerHill by Christie Brinkley, LB70 by Lloyd Boston, Trust. Respect. Love. by Cesar Millan, and GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford, and also holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreements in the Isaac Mizrahi brand, Orme Live and Jenny Martinez Live brands. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone and consisting of over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches in excess of 40 million social media followers with broadcast reach into 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit www.xcelbrands.com.

About Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha is an internationally acclaimed supermodel, entrepreneur, and educator who has redefined the role of a model through two decades of innovation and influence. Named Model of the Year by Elle and Marie Claire, and hailed by Vogue Paris and Vogue Italia as one of the top models of all time, she has graced the runways of every major fashion house and appeared in countless international campaigns and covers.

Widely known as the "Queen of Pose", Coco is considered one of the most technically proficient and versatile models of her generation. In 2014, she authored Study of Pose, a 2,000-page visual encyclopedia that has become a go-to reference for models and photographers alike. A pioneer in digital influence, Coco was the first high-fashion model to fully embrace social media—amassing millions of followers and earning recognition from Time magazine and TikTok as a leading voice in fashion.

An outspoken advocate for model rights, she played a pivotal role in passing legislation in New York to protect underage models. In 2018, she launched the Coco Rocha Model Camp (CRMC), a first-of-its-kind program offering hands-on modeling training combined with career and business strategy. Nearly 5,000 students have trained under Coco—including Kendall Jenner, Alix Earle, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dixie D’Amelio, Tabria Majors, and more.

She has shared her expertise through guest lectures at Harvard, Brown, and SCAD, and co-founded Nomad MGMT, a boutique modeling agency with offices in three countries. Beyond fashion, Coco is an active investor and advisor to early-stage startups in tech, media, and commerce. She lives in New York with her husband and creative partner, James Conran, and their three children.



Coco Rocha is represented by The Lions Management.



