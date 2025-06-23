GDEV Announces Change in Leadership

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDEV Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV), an international gaming and entertainment company (“GDEV” or the “Company”), today announced that Olga Loskutova will depart from her role as Chief Operating Officer effective July 1, 2025.

Since assuming the COO position in October 2024, Ms. Loskutova has successfully established the planning, reporting and cross-studio coordination frameworks that underpin GDEV’s operating model.

“Olga’s operational expertise helped us put the right structure in place at a critical moment,” said Andrey Fadeev, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GDEV. “We are grateful for her contribution and wish her continued success in her next chapter.”

