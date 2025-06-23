Phathom Pharmaceuticals Appoints Anne Marie Cook as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the appointment of Anne Marie Cook, J.D., as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Cook is an accomplished pharmaceutical legal executive with a proven track record advising pharmaceutical companies and broad expertise in corporate governance, commercial law, regulatory compliance, strategic transactions and legal strategy. Ms. Cook most recently served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. and previously served in legal leadership roles at Aegerion, ViaCell and Biogen.

“I’m delighted to welcome Anne Marie Cook to Phathom. Her experience and broad skills will be highly impactful as we work to build Phathom into a leading GI company in the coming years,” said Steven Basta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phathom Pharmaceuticals. “Anne Marie will play a key role in shaping our corporate strategy.”

“I’m honored to join Phathom at such an exciting stage in its commercial evolution,” said Anne Marie Cook. “Phathom has the potential to redefine the standard of care in acid-related GI diseases, and I’m energized by the opportunity to contribute to the company’s next chapter and to help create value for patients, physicians, and shareholders.”

About Anne Marie Cook

Ms. Cook served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary at Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) from 2015 to 2024. In this role, she was a member of the senior leadership team and led the legal activities across all aspects of the business, including commercialization, regulatory, compliance, intellectual property, and corporate governance. Prior to Sage, she served as General Counsel at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals and at ViaCell, where she also led business and corporate development functions. She previously held partner roles at Choate, Hall & Stewart and Miller, Canfield Paddock & Stone. Earlier in her career, she spent over a decade at Biogen, where she served as Vice President, Chief Corporate Counsel.

Ms. Cook earned her J.D. from Notre Dame Law School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Tufts University.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com follow on LinkedIn and X.

