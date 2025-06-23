EMEET Launches PIXY: The World’s First Dual-Camera AI PTZ 4K Webcam

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMEET , the world’s leading webcam brand, is proud to reveal PIXY, its most versatile webcam yet. PIXY is the world’s first dual-camera AI-powered PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) 4K webcam, with features like super-fast 0.2-second BlinkFocus auto-focus, gesture-based PTZ subject tracking, and AI-powered enhancements for subject capture, focus, and video quality. Built as much for content creators and for working professionals, PIXY reaches new levels of utility and visual fidelity, and it’s available at retailers starting today for $159.99.

PIXY builds on the success (and unquestionably cute design) of the EMEET Piko and Piko+. With up to 4K Ultra HD video quality and a high-performance Sony sensor, PIXY delivers a crisp and clear image, further augmented by the second AI-assisted camera. Together, this dual-camera system can handle even challenging lighting conditions, like backlit or low-light scenes, while preserving detail and optimizing facial imaging performance.

Super-fast BlinkFocus delivers an industry-leading auto-focus system that locks on in as little as 0.2s — that’s 2.5 times faster than the industry average. PIXY’s AI-assisted face detection also works in as little as 0.2 seconds and can automatically and intelligently detect facial contours, adjusting exposure to ensure natural skin tones and a perfect balance between highlights and shadows. Add in the gesture-controlled automatic tracking, which harnesses PIXY’s ability to pan and tilt to follow you as you move around the camera, and PIXY ensures you are always sharp, clear, and framed perfectly.

Thanks to the built-in three-microphone array, PIXY’s audio quality matches its stellar video performance. Three specially tuned audio presets (Live Mode, Noise-Cancelling Mode, and Original Sound Mode) offer flexibility to record exactly what you need, whether that’s tuning out unwanted background sounds or preserving every bit of detail.

For content creators, PIXY offers presets for custom PTZ setups, enabling you to switch between different positions and zoom levels easily as you stream or record. The EMEET Studio companion software’s built-in AI scriptwriting feature is also there when you need a few good ideas for a voiceover or tips on how to shoot a specific shot. Our optimized presets are useful for everyone from creators to educators, with a clarity-enhancing Whiteboard Mode tuned for presenting information, an Inversion Mode for mounting the camera upside down, and even a vertical video-optimized Portrait (9:16) Mode for mounting the camera on its side.

When you’re done recording, simply tilt PIXY down to switch into privacy mode, which holds the camera in a face-down position, clearly showing you at a glance that no one is watching — also available as an automatic timeout when the camera isn’t being accessed.

PIXY bundles all these category-best features into a compact and cute big-eyed design that’s easy to keep eye contact with and easily mounted on top of your monitor, shelf, or tripod. And it’s even compatible with the new Nintendo Switch 2.

PIXY is now available for $159.99 at partner retailers, including Amazon and the EMEET storefront , starting today.

Specifications

Camera

Dual Camera: One imaging camera + one AI-Assisted Camera

Sensor: Sony® 1/2.55" sensor

Video Resolution: 4K@30fps/1080P@60fps

FOV(D): 73°

Video Codecs: YUY2 / MJPEG

Imaging Optimization: Yes. Dual Camera Enhancement

White Balance (Light Correction): Yes

PTZ Tracking

Focus Speed: 0.2s

Face Capture Speed: 0.2s

Gesture Tracking: Raise palm to activate/pause tracking

Maximum Tracking Distance: 19.69 feet/6 meters

Digital Zoom: 1.5X; No zoom in 4K mode

Focus Mode: AF/PDAF+AI focus. Facial Focus, Central Area Focus, Selected Area Focus

Pan & Tilt angle: 310°/180°

Audio

Built-In Audio: 3-Mic Microphone

Microphone Modes: Live Mode, Original Sound Mode, Noise Canceling Mode

Compatibility

Software: Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, FaceTime, GoToMeeting, Lifesize, Slack, Line, TrueConf, OBS (and others)

Social Media Platforms: YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Facebook (and others)

System Compatibility: Windows (10, 11), macOS (10.14 and above), USB Video Device Class (UVC) mode, Android TV V7.0 and above, Linux

Additional Features

Privacy Mode: Camera moves to face down, either by manually tilting the camera into place or via a configurable timeout

Content-specific presets: High-clarity Whiteboard mode, vertically oriented (9:16) Portrait Mode, and inverted Flip Mode for upside-down mounting

Scriptwriting: Integrated AI-based scriptwriting assistance

MSRP: $159.99

About EMEET

Established in August 2016, EMEET is a leading global company specializing in the research, development, production, and sales of AI-powered audio and video products. Focusing on collaboration, production, and creation, EMEET aims to develop an intelligent ecosystem for creative products through technological innovation and user experience optimization, endeavoring to redefine the industry standards for individual productivity tools and drive the growth of the global personal productivity market, fostering collaboration, empowering production, and inspiring creation.

Yiming Zhan (email: yiming@museperse.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f312e1d0-a98c-4ad4-9d18-2a688da2925d

Press materials can be accessed in this press kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qdk4E-wW54OFzo5q96xEv-hK1NEHhQ8J?usp=drive_link