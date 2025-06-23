Ashvattha Therapeutics Reports the Ability to Tune Nanomedicines to Image Neuroinflammation in Multiple Sclerosis Patients and Tumor Associated Macrophages in Cancer at SNMMI Annual Meeting

Novel nanomedicine radiotracer crosses blood brain barrier in patients with neuroinflammation

Tumor macrophage radiotracer achieves 41.6% peak tumor uptake in preclinical studies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company advancing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells in regions of inflammation, today announced promising results from two novel nanomedicine radiotracers at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting, taking place June 21 – 24, 2025 in New Orleans.

The two agents are designed to address key gaps in neuroinflammation and cancer imaging by targeting activated microglia and macrophage, respectively.

Neuroinflammation Imaging Validation

Data presented in the poster titled "[18F]F-Flurimedrimer, a Novel Nanomedicine Radiotracer, Selectively Targeting Activated Microglia in Human Brain" showed that flurimedrimer (FMD), an investigational radiotracer engineered to selectively target activated microglia within the human brain, provided important validation of selective brain targeting. FMD is constructed from a hydroxyl dendrimer Generation 4 (HD4) with superior blood brain barrier penetration in regions of neuroinflammation compared to larger HDs (HD5 or HD6). The [18F]F-FMD was safe and well tolerated with rapid renal clearance, no tissue retention, and no brain uptake in healthy volunteers. [18F]F-FMD demonstrated selective uptake in areas of neuroinflammation in a primary progressive multiple sclerosis patient while showing no uptake in age-matched healthy volunteers, highlighting its specificity for activated microglia. These results support the agent’s potential for precise imaging of neuroinflammatory conditions.

Novel Cancer Imaging Approach

Data presented in the poster titled "A Novel Nanomedicine Radiotracer, Selectively Targeting Tumor Associated Macrophages" showed that hydroxyl dendrimers Generation 6 (HD6)-NOTA, a radiotracer with superior tumor-associated macrophage (TAM) uptake compared to other hydroxyl dendrimers of smaller size (HD4 or HD5), achieving 41.6% ID/g peak tumor uptake at 48 hours post-dose in tumor-bearing mice. TAMs are immune cells known to promote tumor growth and treatment resistance and can constitute a significant portion of tumor mass. The radiotracer successfully targeted macrophages throughout tumor structures, supporting its potential for diagnostic oncology imaging. A follow-on study using a therapeutic isotope with HD6 will be presented at a future conference.

“These results highlight the ability to tune our hydroxyl dendrimer platform to selectively target key cell populations in neurology and oncology,” said Jeff Cleland, PhD, CEO of Ashvattha Therapeutics. “FMD’s (HD4) selective brain uptake in regions of neuroinflammation demonstrates the potential to image and treat neurological diseases with neuroinflammation. For cancer, our tuned nanomedicine, HD6-NOTA, has selective TAM uptake enabling cancer imaging, and the potential to selectively kill TAMs with a therapeutic isotope. Together, they underscore our platform’s unique ability to leverage our nanomedicine for precision targeting of activated cells – without relying on traditional targeting ligands.”

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care across ophthalmology, neurology, oncology, and inflammation. Ashvattha Therapeutics was founded by Kannan Rangaramanujam, Sujatha Kannan, and Jeff Cleland and incubated by Natural Capital. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com

