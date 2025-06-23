Botpress Raises $25M Series B to Scale AI Agent Infrastructure

MONTREAL, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Botpress, a platform for building and deploying AI agents, today announced it has raised $25 million USD in Series B funding. The round was led by FRAMEWORK with participation from Inovia Capital, Deloitte Ventures, HubSpot Ventures, Decibel, and existing investors.

The new capital will enable Botpress to accelerate platform development, expand global customer support, and scale the company’s engineering and go-to-market teams from its headquarters in Quebec.

“Botpress is a powerful end-to-end agentic AI platform built for production at scale,” said Jim Texier, Partner & CTO at FRAMEWORK. “In a world moving rapidly toward autonomous, LLM-native systems, Botpress empowers builders to create, deploy and monitor intelligent agents and conversational AI. I believe this is the future of Human-AI and AI-AI interactions — and Botpress is leading it.”

Solving AI Agent Infrastructure

Botpress was founded to address the infrastructure challenges that prevent most companies from moving AI agents into production. While large language models have unlocked new capabilities in reasoning and language understanding, deploying reliable agents still requires significant supporting infrastructure.

“AI agents will replace entire categories of software over the next decade, but most of the infrastructure required to run these agents safely at scale is still missing,” said founder and CEO Sylvain Perron. “We’ve spent the last several years building that missing infrastructure layer so companies can run real agents in production today, not just prototypes.”

“Deloitte Ventures was impressed with the Botpress team’s agility to deliver an automation offering that unlocks the power of AI through customizable agentic workflows,” says Jon Wolkin, Managing Director at Deloitte Ventures. “Our investment in this technology aligns with Deloitte’s focus and capabilities in servicing clients' emerging needs to scale quickly with agentic AI solutions.”

Rapid Growth Driven by Production Deployments

Since launching its cloud platform in 2023, Botpress has seen strong growth in both customer adoption and production deployments. The company’s revenue has grown significantly over multiple consecutive quarters, with thousands of customers now running live agents across industries including customer support, fintech, IT services, consumer technology, and more.

"We're excited about how Botpress helps businesses move from experimenting with AI agents to actually deploying them," said Adam Coccari, Managing Director at HubSpot Ventures. "Many companies can build agent prototypes, but getting them to work reliably with existing business systems is where most efforts stall. Botpress has built the infrastructure and connections that bridge this gap, and their integration with HubSpot enables our customers to deploy agents that easily connect with their CRM and existing workflows."

About Botpress

Botpress is a platform for building and deploying AI agents. Founded in Quebec, Canada, Botpress provides the infrastructure layer that allows companies to deploy autonomous agents safely, reliably, and at scale. Start building today at botpress.com .

