High Arctic Overseas Announces Executive Appointment

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp. (TSXV: HOH) (“High Arctic Overseas” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Cocks as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective June 24, 2025, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Mr. Cocks initially joined the Corporation in October 2023 as VP-Finance responsible for the PNG Business to provide financial leadership and strengthen the finance and accounting processes in preparation of the spin-out from High Arctic Energy Services Inc.

Mr. Cocks has over 20 years of experience in broad financial leadership positions including substantial periods in senior and executive roles of private and public companies, including significant experience in resources, construction, manufacturing and logistics businesses. Mr. Cocks is a Chartered Accountant with an extensive background in financial stewardship, strategic planning and analysis, change and risk management, controls design and implementation and building and developing international finance teams.

Mike Maguire, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am pleased to welcome Matt to the executive management team at High Arctic. Matt’s 20-plus years of wide-ranging financial management expertise in international markets and in services to the extractive industries will be invaluable to the Corporation as we look to diversify and expand our PNG business. I would also like to thank Lonn Bate for his guidance and support as Interim CFO since the spin-out and establishment of the Corporation. Lonn can now focus fully on his duties as CFO of High Arctic Energy Services Inc.”

About High Arctic ‎Overseas Holdings Corp.

High Arctic Overseas is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services, manpower solutions and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Maguire

Chief Executive Officer

1.587.320.1301

High Arctic Overseas Holdings Corp.

Suite 2350, 330–5th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4

www.higharctic.com

Email: info@higharctic.com

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to TSXV Venture Exchange approval of the appointment of a new CFO, and the diversification and expansion of the Corporation’s business, that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Corporation. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Corporation’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Corporation’s most recent annual MD&A and the Corporation’s continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Corporation does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎