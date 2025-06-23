Bitcoin Solaris Confirms Major Exchange Listing Ahead of Public Launch





TALLINN, Estonia, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For months, the crypto market has been searching for clarity. While most coins rely on vague promises or recycled narratives, one project is quietly building momentum with precision, community strength, and now, a major exchange catalyst that could unlock a wave of liquidity, Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S). With one of the most explosive presales of the year already underway and a confirmed LBank listing on the horizon, BTC-S is emerging as one of the most strategic altcoin opportunities heading into mid-2025.

LBank Listing: The Spark That Changes the Trajectory

Bitcoin Solaris has officially confirmed it will be listed on LBank, one of the most globally active centralized exchanges. For those unfamiliar, LBank is known for offering liquidity to high-growth projects that are on the verge of breaking into the mainstream. Its user base, particularly strong in Asia and Latin America, is large, engaged, and responsive to promising tokens with well-built fundamentals.

The LBank listing isn’t just a technical step; it’s a market-defining move. It brings:

Immediate liquidity for early BTC-S holders



Exposure to millions of new users who missed the presale



Deeper market depth and trading volume potential



A psychological shift from “upcoming project” to “active coin with utility”



More importantly, it sets the stage for Bitcoin Solaris to enter the open market at $20 per token, which is more than double the current presale phase price of $9. The window to enter before this transition is narrowing fast.

Introducing Bitcoin Solaris: Designed for Scale, Speed, and Real Usage





What makes Bitcoin Solaris stand out isn’t just the hype or price projections. It’s the architecture. BTC-S is a dual-layer blockchain combining Proof-of-Work on the base layer for raw security with Delegated Proof-of-Stake on the Solaris Layer for blazing-fast transactions and scalability.

This hybrid structure allows Bitcoin Solaris to hit:

10,000+ transactions per second



2-second finality on smart contracts



99.95% less energy use compared to Bitcoin



High validator rotation and slashing mechanisms for security



It doesn’t stop at performance. BTC-S is also built for inclusivity. Mining can be done directly through the upcoming Solaris Nova App, turning everyday smartphones, laptops, or desktops into mining devices.

And with the LBank listing near, this daily-earned BTC-S can soon be traded instantly, giving miners real-time liquidity, a feature rarely available in new ecosystems.

Roadmap: This Isn’t Just Talk, It’s Execution

While many tokens stall after the presale, Bitcoin Solaris is moving forward at full speed. The development roadmap provides a clear and credible path to launch and beyond.

Here’s a look at what’s unfolding:

Phase 1 (Q2–Q4 2025): Token generation, presale launch, protocol development, and global community building



Phase 2 (Q1 2026): Testnet deployment, wallet upgrades, dual-layer optimization, and Solana integration



Phase 3 (Q2 2026): Final mainnet testing, centralized and decentralized exchange listings, and dev toolkits



Phase 4 (Q3 2026): Mainnet launch, AI-powered Solaris Nova App release, and advanced governance



Phases 5–8 (2026–2028): Mining Power Marketplace, enterprise integration, DEX development, and global expansion via blockchain public services and AI-powered upgrades



Every part of the roadmap is designed to not only support BTC-S as a token but also grow it into a full-scale DeFi-capable infrastructure.

The Future of DeFi Doesn’t Run on Hype, It Runs on BTC-S

Presale: Final Phases Before the $20 Public Launch

The presale is more than 80% complete, and momentum is accelerating as the LBank listing draws near. Now in Phase 9, Bitcoin Solaris is rapidly closing in on its final stage.

Here’s what buyers need to know:

Current Price: $9



Next Phase: $10



Confirmed Launch Price: $20



Bonus: 7% for current participants



Over 12,300+ buyers have already joined



More than $5 million raised



Less than 6 weeks remain



This isn’t a long-drawn-out fundraising round. The Bitcoin Solaris presale lasts only 90 days, making it one of the shortest and most effective in the space. It’s structured to finish strong and go live fast. And with the LBank listing just ahead, the urgency to buy in at sub-$10 levels is growing daily.

What Influencers Are Saying

The market isn’t the only one taking notice. Leading crypto analysts and influencers have started to cover Bitcoin Solaris, and they’re excited.

Crypto Vlog : Focused on BTC-S's mining design and mobile accessibility



: Focused on BTC-S's mining design and mobile accessibility Crypto League : Highlighted the LBank listing and performance metrics



: Highlighted the LBank listing and performance metrics Crypto Show : Called it “one of the hottest presales launching this year”



These independent reviews continue to validate what early supporters already believe: Bitcoin Solaris is the real deal.

Final Verdict

The LBank listing is more than a milestone. It’s the start of Bitcoin Solaris becoming a publicly traded, globally accessible asset. As traders prepare to buy BTC-S on open markets at $20, presale participants still have a short window to enter at $9 and capture up to 150% ROI.

Backed by a powerful roadmap, real technology, and a mining system designed for mass adoption, Bitcoin Solaris isn’t just a presale story. It’s shaping up to be the next major launch of 2025.

For more information on Bitcoin Solaris:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X: https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

