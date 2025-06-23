KYLIAN MBAPPÉ BECOMES THE NEW FACE OF ALL ACCOR’S LATEST CAMPAIGN “DON’T BE A GUEST, BE A GUEST STAR”













What if the pinnacle of hospitality meant being welcomed like a global superstar, wherever you are in the world? With ALL Accor, Accor’s booking platform and loyalty programme, this is no longer just a promise - it’s a reality. Today, the brand unveils its new campaign, “Don’t be a Guest, be a Guest Star”, fronted by none other than Kylian Mbappé.

“ALL Accor is far more than just a booking platform, it’s a true experience catalyst, powered by an ambitious loyalty programme that turns every stay into a memorable moment. With over 100 million members, it stands as one of the most engaging, programmes globally - a testament to its ability to foster loyalty and inspire. With ALL Accor, travelers - whether it’s Kylian Mbappé or everyday adventurers – are guaranteed,special attention, without distinction, to enjoy a truly exceptional experience throughout their journey, from booking to post-stay.”

Alix Boulnois, Chief Commercial, Digital & Tech Officer, Accor

DON’T BE A GUEST, BE A GUEST STAR

ALL Accor’s new campaign, “Don’t be a Guest, be a Guest Star”, sets a playful tone. Conceived with creative input from Ogilvy agency, the film features Kylian Mbappé arriving at a hotel at the same time as other guests, prompting the staff to face a light-hearted dilemma: who should they welcome first? The scene quickly reveals the core message - with ALL Accor, every guest is treated like a “Guest Star”.



Whether a global icon or an everyday traveller, each guest benefits from the same thoughtful attention and tailor-made service, designed to meet their unique needs and desires. Spanning brands such as Sofitel, Fairmont, Rixos, ibis and Novotel, the campaign showcases a hospitality experience crafted with precision: from preserving guests’ privacy and arranging private boat excursions, to spa relaxation or exclusive behind-the-scenes access to hotel kitchens - every detail is curated to exceed expectations.

“What I love about this campaign is its simplicity: everyone deserves to feel special. We all deserve unique moments, no matter who we are or where we come from. My relationship with ALL Accor isn’t just a partnership, it’s an ongoing story built on shared values: high standards, mutual respect, and a genuine drive to do things right.”











Kylia Mbappé

Launching across key markets (France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Brazil,China) from June 12, 2025, this new ALL Accor campaign will be rolled out as part of a full 360° activation. The campaign will include a hero film and visuals, promoted via social media, video-on-demand (VOD) advertising over two months, and digital out-of-home (DOOH) placements in airports for one month.

The campaign will also be amplified through an influencer activation: five handpicked content creators were added to Kylian Mbappé’s “Close Friends” list on Instagram, giving them exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content via private Stories. One of them will be invited to experience life as a true “Guest Star”, through a tailor-made trip filled with personalized services and curated attention to every detail.

A PARTNERSHIP ROOTED IN SHARED VALUES

Since July 2024, Accor and Kylian Mbappé have built a shared journey, particularly through meaningful initiatives such as “We Care for ALL”, a programme led by the Inspired by KM association and actively supported by Accor. This initiative offers young people the opportunity to explore the world through sports and cultural activities.

Kylian Mbappé is now the official face of the new ALL Accor campaign. A symbol of excellence, generosity and self-belief, he naturally embodies the values at the heart of ALL Accor: genuine, inclusive, people-focused hospitality.



As a global soccer ambassador and international figure, Kylian Mbappé travels frequently for his professional commitments, and knows the value of warm, thoughtful service. With ALL Accor, he chooses excellence, personal attention, and meaningful experiences.

The campaign film : here