XRP DeFi Breakout: Martini Market Presale Soars Past 40% as Confidence Grows Amid Market Uncertainty

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite global tensions unfolding, including U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and escalating conflict in the Middle East, Martini Market’s $MRT presale is defying market anxiety.

In just 24 hours, the presale has surged past 40% of its 50,000 XRP softcap, marking a major vote of confidence from XRP whales and DeFi investors.

$MRT Token

Resilience Amid Geopolitical Tumult

Tensions in the Middle East are climbing rapidly as the U.S. and Israel launch precision strikes against key Iranian targets, drawing global concern and raising fears of regional escalation.

Yet, during this period of uncertainty which caused a huge drop in crypto market cap from over 3 Trillion to 2.9 Trillion, XRPL investors are doubling down, not retreating.

Martini Market’s strong presale performance speaks volumes about XRP holders’ belief in the long-term stability and DeFi potential of the ledger.

$MRT Presale Performance

Launch : June 19, 2025, at 3 PM UTC



: June 19, 2025, at 3 PM UTC Softcap : 50,000 XRP | Hardcap : 250,000 XRP



: 50,000 XRP | : 250,000 XRP 40% of softcap filled in under 24 hours



Presale Price : 1 XRP = 16 MRT



: 1 XRP = 16 MRT Listing Price: 1 XRP = 11 MRT (30% premium)



This presale structure offers early adopters an instant 30% price advantage at launch on Magnetic X, an opportunity already too good to ignore.

Why Martini Market is Commanding Attention

Redefining DeFi on XRPL

Martini Market is breaking new ground as the first on-chain prediction market on XRPL. The platform brings speed, low fees, and transparency to event-based trading, from elections and sports to crypto prices without intermediaries, think Polymarket on XRP.

According to DefiLama, Polymarket records a 24Hrs volume of $36.57M and an all-time Volume of $14.484 Billion, Martini Market Platform will be at the forefront of DeFi utility upon launch on the XRP Ledger

Real Utility via $MRT

The Martini Market $MRT Token stands at the core of Martini Market predictions Market, users can stake their $MRT tokens and earn rewards, users staking upto 80,000 $MRT can create Market and also earn from the trading fees.

The $MRT Tokens has numerous utilities that allows holders to participate in Governance, Stake and earn liquidity incentives and many more.

This layered utility positions $MRT not just as a token but as a community catalyst and foundational asset.

Right Time, Right Infrastructure

XRPL is rapidly maturing, regulatory approval for RLUSD, native USDC on XRPL and the impending EVM-compatible sidechain are all aligning to support real-world DeFi applications.

Martini Market is launching at the peak of this momentum, offering fertile ground for growth.

How to Participate in the $MRT Presale

Buy XRP from major exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, Bybit)

Send XRP to your Xaman Wallet (formerly XUMM)

Visit martini.market and scan the presale QR code or copy the address and send XRP to the provided XRP Address

Set trustline for $MRT via the link provided

Receive MRT tokens via airdrop once the presale concludes



With a streamlined process and instant yield potential, joining is simpler than you think.

Why Waiting Could Cost You

Martini Market is not launching a token, it’s launching a new category of on-chain finance on XRPL. By tapping into collective intelligence and user-driven outcomes, $MRT holders gain both immediate upside and long-term influence.

With global uncertainty on the rise, this is the moment for smart money to hedge with innovation. Over 40% of the softcap is already filled, don’t wait for the listing premium to spike higher.

Join the XRP DeFi revolution before it’s too late:

Website: https://martini.market

X: https://x.com/MartiniXRPL

Telegram: https://t.me/martinimarket

Discord: https://discord.gg/WKCPpGGB

Contact:

Picard Beaumont

contact@martini.market

