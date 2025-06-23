Gate's Nearly 70% MoM Growth in Derivatives Volume Tops Global Charts, Featured in CoinDesk’s Latest Report

PANAMA CITY, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate has once again demonstrated its strong momentum and competitive edge in the crypto trading landscape, as highlighted in CoinDesk's latest 2025 Exchange Review. The report, recognized as one of the most authoritative and data-driven assessments in the industry, named Gate as the best-performing derivatives exchange by month-on-month growth.

According to CoinDesk Data, Gate's derivatives trading volume surged by 69.9% in May, reaching $264 billion, the highest growth rate among all tracked platforms. This exceptional performance led to a 1.20% increase in market share, bringing Gate's total derivatives market share to 4.13%, surpassing several long-established competitors. This milestone reinforces Gate's position as a rising leader in the derivatives space, driven by its advanced trading infrastructure, deep liquidity, and commitment to providing a seamless user experience for both retail and institutional users.

CoinDesk also noted that Gate was among the few exchanges that significantly climbed in the latest Exchange Benchmark rankings, alongside Binance and Kraken. Gate now ranks among the top three exchanges in the Derivatives Benchmark, scoring 82.6. Gate's continued growth reflects its long-term strategy of innovation, product diversification, and global expansion. As one of the few exchanges to consistently grow both trading volume and market share, Gate is proving its ability to thrive in a competitive, evolving market environment.

In addition to its trading performance, CoinDesk also recognized Gate as one of the top four global exchanges by total reserves. As of June 2025, Gate's reserves reached $10.453 billion, covering more than 350 different user assets. The overall reserve ratio stood at 123.09%, with an excess reserve of $1.96 billion. Gate has long been a pioneer in reserve transparency and remains the first exchange to commit to 100% reserve holdings. Notably, its BTC reserve ratio reached 138.7%, while ETH and USDT reserves stood at 113.06% and 112.95% respectively. Other key assets such as GT, DOGE, and XRP also far exceeded the 100% benchmark, reinforcing Gate's reputation for financial soundness and user protection. From being one of the first to commit to 100% reserves to introducing zero-knowledge proofs, Gate has consistently driven innovation at the intersection of technology and security.

According to the CoinDesk report, Gate's industry influence has also expanded through its high-profile partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing. Beginning with the 2025 Formula 1 season, the Gate brand is featured prominently on the team's car, race suits, and the helmet of four-time World Champion Max Verstappen. The partnership represents a bold cross-industry collaboration that blends the speed and precision of Formula 1 with the innovation and momentum of Web3. To commemorate this alliance, Gate launched a co-branded digital collectibles campaign, "IN THE MOMENT", celebrating historic highlights from all 24 race weekends with immersive, on-chain experiences. This marks a flagship entry into sports-themed digital assets and further exemplifies Gate's commitment to bridging Web2 and Web3 culture.

May was also a landmark month in Gate's brand evolution. The exchange officially launched its new global domain, Gate.com, and unveiled a redesigned brand logo, marking a significant milestone in its journey to become the next-generation crypto exchange. This strategic rebranding initiative, introduced shortly after Gate's 12th anniversary celebrations, reflects the platform's renewed vision: to move beyond technical excellence and into global innovation leadership. As part of this transition, Gate also introduced its new Chinese name, "大门" (Damen), symbolizing a welcoming gateway to the future of crypto for users worldwide. The new domain and visual identity aim to unify Gate's global brand presence and further enhance user trust across all markets.

Gate's strong performance across multiple metrics in the report, combined with sustained growth in trading volume, industry-leading reserve transparency, a revitalized global brand identity, and an expanding global presence, solidifies its position as one of the most trusted and forward-looking players in the crypto industry. CoinDesk's latest recognition underscores Gate's remarkable achievements and reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of digital finance as a true industry leader.

