Africa Animal Feed Grade Calcium Phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 Market to Worth Over US$ 372.67 Million By 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 372.67 million by 2033 from US$ 234.84 million in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

During 2023–2024, ministries of agriculture in Egypt, Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria tightened micronutrient labelling rules for compound feed, directly affecting the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market. Egypt’s Decree 134/2023 raised minimum available phosphorus from 17 g/kg to 18 g/kg and mandated cadmium below 5 mg/kg. The Nigerian National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control now demands traceability that links phosphate consignments back to specific mines. These stricter standards discourage low-purity imports and stimulate procurement from Moroccan, Tunisian and Senegalese processors with ISO 22000 certification. Consequently, distributors in Mombasa and Durban are revising protocols and installing X-ray fluorescence scanners at port warehouses.

The same regulatory momentum is harmonizing test methods under the African Organization for Standardization, which circulated draft ARS 1783 in February 2024. Stakeholders expect adoption within 18 months, after which inter-country consignments will require only one certificate of analysis. This simplification is already spurring pre-orders, giving the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market clearer forward visibility. Veterinarians advising large poultry firms in Gauteng report a 12-day cut in compliance turnaround thanks to digitized permits, speeding bulk contracts for loads above 3,000 tons. Such developments show how governance, rather than price, now shapes supplier preference within the Africa market.

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 372.67 million CAGR 5.35 % By Purity Type Medium-Purity Animal Feed Grade Calcium Phosphate (95-98%) (37.13%) By Product Type Mono-Calcium Phosphate (MCP) (39.26%) By Production Method Wet-Process Phosphoric Acid (50.63%) By Form Granule (63.79%) By Application Poultry Feed (31.07%) By Distribution Channel Offline (65.31%) Top Drivers Rising livestock production boosts demand for nutritional additives.

Government support for agriculture increases feed additive adoption.

Growing poultry sector in Nigeria drives market expansion. Top Trends Shift towards high-purity calcium phosphate for premium feed.

Increased focus on sustainable production in South Africa.

Customized feed solutions gaining traction across African farms. Top Challenges High import costs limit access for small-scale farmers.

Inconsistent supply chains disrupt market in rural Africa.

Lack of awareness hinders adoption in underdeveloped regions.

Phosphate Rock Supply Chains and Processing Capacities Driving Cost Realities

North Africa remains the backbone source of feed-grade phosphates for sub-Saharan formulators, with Morocco’s OCP extracting 32 million tons of phosphate rock in 2023 from the Khouribga, Benguerir and Youssoufia complexes. Out of this stream, 1.4 million tons were upgraded into animal-feed monocalcium and dicalcium lines at Jorf Lasfar and Safi, then shipped through bagging terminals with anti-caking additives. Tunisia’s Gafsa basin, recovering from strike disruptions, restored output to three million tons, allowing producer Groupe Chimique Tunisien to reopen line 2 of its Sfax feed-grade plant in March 2024. Senegal’s ICS added a twin rotary kiln enabling 180,000-ton dicalcium throughput, aimed primarily at Ghanaian and Ivorian feed mills.

Despite rising volumes, freight bottlenecks remain the pivotal cost driver. Cape-Sized rates from Jorf Lasfar to Mombasa hit US$ 42 per ton in January 2024 after Red Sea re-routing, then slipped to US$ 29 by May. Producers responded by extending CIF contracts to Dar es Salaam distributors, cushioning formulators and stabilizing the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market. A micronizing corridor near Richards Bay now toll-grinds Tunisian granules to 425-micron powder, trimming factory energy bills by eight kWh per ton. As more grinding hubs open, logistics savings should preserve the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market’s cost edge over South American alternatives.

Livestock Population Shifts Elevating Demand For Bone Strengthening Minerals

FAO’s 2024 update shows Africa raising 1.28 billion chickens, 350 million goats, 200 million cattle and 35 million dairy cows, a scale that keeps mineral nutrition firmly on procurement agendas. Modern genetics magnify the trend: trials at South Africa’s Arcadia center reveal today’s Cobb broilers consuming 1.7 grams more available phosphorus per kilogram of live weight than 2019 lines, requiring an extra 0.4 kg of dicalcium phosphate per metric ton of feed. Nigerian formulators in Ogun State corroborate the shift, now employing in-feed optical sensors to meter calcium phosphate precisely and avoid growth dips during hot-weather feeding windows.

Urbanization has spurred dairy clusters around Cairo, Addis Ababa and Nairobi, where cows yield 6,500 liters annually on total-mixed rations. A 2023 survey by the Ethiopian Meat and Dairy Industry Institute logged 14 grams of supplemental calcium phosphate per cow per day in these systems. Such evidence shows that the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market increasingly mirrors stocking-density hotspots. Feed plants in Kiambu now draw 900 tons monthly after farms installed automated calf stations in November 2023, while early orders linked to a 60,000-head Brahman feedlot program in northern Côte d’Ivoire are already visible on Dakar export dashboards, reinforcing upside for the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market.

Regional Feed Mill Investments Transforming Localized Formulation and Distribution Patterns

Since 2022, fourteen greenfield feed mills have come online across East and West Africa, adding 2.1 million tons of pelleting capacity. Highlights include Biyinzika Pro’s 240,000-ton unit in Buikwe, Uganda, and Flour Mills of Ghana’s mega-plant at Tema harbour, which unloads 30-ton calcium-phosphate silos directly from pneumatic trucks. These facilities shift procurement inland: before commissioning, Ugandan integrators trucked nine-hundred-kilogram bags of dicalcium from Mombasa; they now book bulk tankers via the Mukuru barge terminal, shaving four days from turnaround. Automation tightens inclusion accuracy, with Tema’s loss-in-weight feeders dosing calcium phosphate to 10-gram resolution in line with September 2023 breeder standards.

The investment wave directly reshapes the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market. Because new mills sit close to grain baskets, inbound phosphate moves shorter distances, reducing bag breakage and encouraging a switch to micro-granules over fine powder. Moroccan supplier Phosfeed logged a ten-fold rise in 1.4-millimetre granule orders from Kenya between October 2023 and April 2024, after the Naivasha mill retrofitted its bins with low-angle agitators. Transport firms add that the coarser grade flows smoothly through 20-foot flexi-bags, enabling sunflower-cake backhauls and lifting average truck loads to 46 tons. As more producers replicate the setup, supply chains will tighten further, underpinning reliability in the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market.

Competition Dynamics Between Dicalcium and Monocalcium Phosphate Suppliers Intensify

Monocalcium phosphate (MCP) has long dominated layer and aquaculture diets in China and Europe, yet in Africa dicalcium phosphate (DCP) still accounts for roughly four out of five consignments. The technical gap, however, is closing. Field data from the Rwanda Tilapia Research Station published January 2024 show MCP delivering a 30-gram higher final weight in 18-week grow-outs, an advantage valued at US$ 18 per ton of feed. As a result, Ugandan fish-feed maker NaFICO switched three of its five lines to MCP in March, placing a 6,600-ton annual contract with Yunnan Phosphate Haikou’s Durban hub. South African integrator Astral also initiated MCP trials across its parent-stock barns in April.

This shift is redefining the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market. MCP lands in Lagos at US$ 610 per ton, roughly US$ 45 dearer than DCP, yet provides 6.5 grams of available phosphorus in a 30-gram dose against DCP’s 5.4. Broiler formulation trials show the premium offset within eight days of grow-out thanks to better feed conversion. Moroccan exporter Europhos has responded with a “Di-Mono Flex” grade blending MCP and DCP in a three-to-two ratio for stepwise adoption. Cameroun’s Somdiaa mill booked 2,400 tons of the blend for Q2 2024, demonstrating how competitive innovation is reshaping the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market.

Price Trend Analysis: Freight, Energy And Currency Variables Determine Margins

Feed-grade DCP prices in Africa have swung sharply since mid-2023, driven more by energy and currency moves than raw phosphate. In September 2023 Moroccan DCP landed in Abidjan at US$ 530 per ton when Brent crude sat near US$ 92, inflating sulphuric-acid costs. By February 2024 the same cargo fetched US$ 480 as oil softened and Senegal ended a power-rationing mandate, restoring kiln output. Currency shifts complicate matters: the naira’s fall from 762 to 1,300 per US dollar between June 2023 and January 2024 forced Lagos distributors to shorten quotation validity from 90 to 21 days.

These swings shape trading strategies inside the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market. East African integrators now hedge diesel by buying DCP on a delivered-factory basis that locks freight surcharges for 60 days. Several distributors index invoices to shillings, rand and euros, avoiding single-currency shocks. Forwarders note that every US$ 10 move in bunker fuel lifts the landed price of Moroccan DCP in Mombasa by US$ 2.4 per ton, or 0.6 US cents per kilogram of finished broiler feed. With Suez convoys flowing again, analysts anticipate a stable pricing channel through late 2024, granting the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market its first period of predictable costs since 2021.

Strategic Opportunities For New Entrants And Existing Players Through 2028

Regulatory convergence, infrastructure upgrades and heavier animal weights are opening the door to fresh suppliers. AgBioTrack projects that by 2026 six new blending or repacking hubs will be required in Nigeria, Kenya and Tanzania to match feed-mill growth. Chinese producer Chongqing Sansheng is scouting a 20,000-ton bagging site in Port Harcourt to cut lead times from ten weeks to three, while Turkey’s Toros Tarim inked a February 2024 deal with the Port of Beira for a 40,000-ton terminal that will break-bulk Moroccan MCP for Malawi and Zambia, trimming north-south haulage by 200 kilometers.

Such moves position the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market for sharper competition, yet service quality remains decisive. Integrated poultry groups now demand vendor-managed inventory with 21-day visibility, and suppliers offering live dashboards secure repeat orders. Phosfeed’s VMI pilot at Rwanda’s Uzima Farms eliminated emergency haulage in six months. Technical support is another lever: OCP’s mobile lab analyzed 1,800 feed samples across eleven countries in 2023, helping mills refine calcium-to-phosphorus ratios. Sustainability will also count; players documenting cradle-to-farm carbon footprints are likely to gain preferred status when major retailers introduce stricter sourcing charters in 2025, bolstering prospects across the Africa animal feed grade calcium phosphate - CAS 7757-53-9 market.

