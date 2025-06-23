ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX) (the “Company” or “Alphamin”) announced today that Mr. Rudolf Pretorius has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Pretorius served as an appointee of Tremont Master Holdings since February 2014 and the board of directors wishes to thank him for his contributions to Alphamin during his tenure.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Charles Needham

Chairman

Alphamin Resources Corp.

Tel: +230 269 4166

E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.