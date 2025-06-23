Digital Ally Signs Exclusive Master Distribution Deal with Redwood Scientific to Launch Breakthrough Anti-Vaping Product

Overland Park, KS, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) today announced it has signed a Master Distribution Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Redwood Scientific Technologies (“Redwood”), granting Digital Ally exclusive global rights to distribute Redwood’s clinically-driven nicotine cessation products, including TBX-Free and TBX Vape-Free.

This Agreement establishes Digital Ally as the exclusive commercialization partner for a first-of-its-kind product designed to help Americans overcome addiction to vape devices. TBX Vape-Free, delivered via oral thin-film technology, is expected to be the first product of its kind to directly target vape-related nicotine dependency. This Agreement provides Digital Ally the exclusive global rights to Redwood's full range of technologies, brands, trademarks, manufacturing processes, vendor relationships, and additional essential assets.

Redwood’s current product suite includes but are not limited to:

TBX-Free: A developmental stage oral thin-film strip designed to assist cigarette smokers in overcoming nicotine addiction. This product is holistic in nature, utilizing natural active ingredients to achieve effective outcomes.

TBX Vape-Free: A first-to-market oral thin-film strip developed to address nicotine addiction in vape users. This product, once testing is complete, will be the first of its kind, filling a critical gap in the market for addiction treatment specific to vape devices.

According to the CDC, approximately 11.6% of U.S. adults are current cigarette smokers, amounting to about 28.8 million individuals. Additionally, 4.5% of adults aged 18 and over report current e-cigarette use. Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, responsible for over 480,000 deaths annually.

“We’re proud to be at the forefront of addressing this urgent health crisis,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “Pending the successful completion of Redwood’s final-stage clinical trial, we look forward to launching a product that could reshape how the U.S. approaches nicotine addiction.”

No sales or marketing of the product will occur until the clinical study concludes. However, Digital Ally and Redwood are preparing for full-scale distribution upon study finalization, ensuring the product can rapidly reach the market once approved.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, are engaged in video solution technology, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalally.com

