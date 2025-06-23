Electronic Lab Notebook Market worth US$1.03 billion by 2030 with 7.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

Delray Beach, FL, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic lab notebook market, valued at US$0.68 billion in 2024 stood at US$0.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1.03 billion by the end of the period. The adoption of electronic lab notebooks (ELNs) is driven by the growing emphasis on laboratory digitization, the rising need for efficient data management, and integrated compatibility with advanced technologies. Additionally, the increasing use of ELNs within the life sciences sector is expected to fuel their adoption in the life sciences sector. The expanding role of biobanks is also contributing to this trend, as ELNs offer high efficiency in the storing & management of biobank data. As laboratories continue to automate, ELNs are increasingly replacing traditional paper-based notebooks.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=37125014

Browse in-depth TOC on “Electronic Lab Notebook Market”

110 - Tables

40 - Figures

200 - Pages

What’s Driving the Market Explosion?

Accelerated R&D Transformation: With increasing drug pipelines, biologics innovation, and clinical trials, ELNs are essential for structured, real-time data management across geographically dispersed teams.

With increasing drug pipelines, biologics innovation, and clinical trials, ELNs are essential for structured, real-time data management across geographically dispersed teams. Surging Life Sciences Adoption: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominate the market, leveraging ELNs to optimize drug discovery, enhance collaboration, and meet escalating regulatory demands.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominate the market, leveraging ELNs to optimize drug discovery, enhance collaboration, and meet escalating regulatory demands. Digital Lab Integration: Seamless compatibility with LIMS, ELMS, ERP, and analytics platforms positions ELNs as the foundation for connected lab ecosystems.

Seamless compatibility with LIMS, ELMS, ERP, and analytics platforms positions ELNs as the foundation for connected lab ecosystems. Asia Pacific Emerges as a Powerhouse: With India and China becoming global R&D hubs, the region is poised for the highest CAGR, thanks to contract manufacturing growth, low-cost scalability, and lab automation mandates.

With India and China becoming global R&D hubs, the region is poised for the highest CAGR, thanks to contract manufacturing growth, low-cost scalability, and lab automation mandates. Data Security Meets Cloud Agility: Next-gen ELNs offer enterprise-grade security, HIPAA/GDPR compliance, and scalable cloud-native architecture—eliminating legacy barriers to adoption.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=37125014

Enterprise-Driven Growth:

Large organizations are leading adoption, driven by:

Higher R&D budgets

Regulatory compliance complexity

Enterprise-wide digital transformation

Need for system-wide integration

Whether integrating with legacy systems or enabling data sharing across multi-site operations, ELNs are now mission-critical for operational agility and scientific integrity.

Diversification Across Industries

Beyond life sciences, ELN adoption is accelerating across:

Environmental & toxicology labs

Agriculture & food tech

Petrochemicals & chemical industry

Academic research





These industries are transitioning from spreadsheets and siloed tools to cloud-enabled ELNs that boost transparency, reproducibility, and team-wide accountability.

Competitive Intelligence: Players Shaping the ELN Revolution

The global ELN market is fiercely competitive, fueled by innovation, partnerships, and digital-first strategies.

Revvity Inc. (US): A game-changer with its Signals Research Suite, integrated with ChemDraw and Spotfire, and bolstered by its 2022 partnership with TetraScience. Revvity is redefining connected science through cloud-native data interoperability.

A game-changer with its Signals Research Suite, integrated with ChemDraw and Spotfire, and bolstered by its 2022 partnership with TetraScience. Revvity is redefining connected science through cloud-native data interoperability. Dassault Systèmes (France): Through its 3DEXPERIENCE platform and global client base of 290,000+, Dassault is embedding ELNs into the core of digital product innovation and research collaboration.

Through its 3DEXPERIENCE platform and global client base of 290,000+, Dassault is embedding ELNs into the core of digital product innovation and research collaboration. Thermo Fisher Scientific (US): A powerhouse offering Labguru and Core ELN, seamlessly integrated into LIMS ecosystems, built for scalability, compliance, and modular deployment.

Other strategic innovators include:

Benchling

Waters Corporation

IDBS

STARLIMS

Agilent Technologies

Dotmatics

Eppendorf SE

LabVantage Solutions

LabWare

Labii Inc.

Labforward GmbH

These players are defining the next frontier of laboratory intelligence through platform enhancements, acquisitions, and workflow orchestration tools.

The Road Ahead: ELNs as the Cornerstone of Intelligent Labs

With labs increasingly functioning as data-driven ecosystems, ELNs will evolve beyond record-keeping into AI-enabled decision engines—powering real-time insights, predictive analytics, and cross-functional collaboration.

The rise of biobanks, precision medicine, synthetic biology, and high-throughput screening is accelerating ELN adoption as a non-negotiable pillar for lab modernization and regulatory preparedness.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Computer Vision in Healthcare Market

Healthcare IT Market

Healthcare Analytics Market

Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Get access to the latest updates on Electronic Lab Notebook Companies and Electronic Lab Notebook Market Size