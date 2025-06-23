Beyond Slim® Launches The Gut Gummy™ — A Direct-to-Consumer Wellness Brand Revolutionizing Gut Health

Scottsdale, Arizona, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Slim® , a leader in functional wellness & nutritional weight loss, proudly announces the launch of The Gut Gummy™, a brand new division dedicated to whole-body vitality through gut health. Its debut product — nicknamed GG-360™ — is a delicious, science-backed gummy formulated with full-spectrum tribiotics: prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics.

“Emerging science on the keys to optimal wellness is showing that if your gut isn’t healthy, neither is the rest of your body,” said Ray Faltinsky, CEO and Founder of Beyond Slim®. “We created The Gut Gummy to offer customers a delicious, science-backed way to improve their gut health and thus their overall wellness and vitality. We believe it’s a game-changer in the marketplace, and the initial response has been phenomenal!”

Unlike conventional probiotics, GG-360™ is formulated with all three critical biotic types — prebiotics (to nourish), probiotics (to populate), and postbiotics (to activate) — delivered in a fast-acting, sugar-free gummy. This complete tri-biotic approach supports gut health, GLP-1 activity, immune function, metabolism, skin clarity, mood, and more.*

Key ingredients include:

DE111® — A spore-forming probiotic shown to support digestion and immune health.*

BPL1® — A clinically studied postbiotic linked to belly fat reduction and metabolic support.*

A proprietary blend of six (6) prebiotic fibers to fuel and balance the microbiome and support healthy GLP-1 activity.*

Each gummy is vegan, gluten-free, and made without artificial sweeteners, colors, or preservatives.



A New Era of Gut Health, Delivered Daily

GG-360™ is designed for modern wellness seekers looking for real results, backed by cutting-edge science and in a delicious, sugar-free, gummy delivery system. GG-360 is fast-acting as one key ingredient has been shown to begin supporting gut health, immune function, and antioxidant activity in just four (4) hours. Benefits include:

Reduced bloating and improved regularity

Balances gut bacteria to optimize immune health*

Appetite and metabolic support via GLP-1 activity*

Improved skin clarity and hydration via the gut-skin axis*

Mood, focus, and energy support via the gut-brain axis*

Enhanced gut microbiome diversity to support overall health*



Shop Direct. Glow From Within.

The Gut Gummy™ is now available at www.TheGutGummy.com , offering a streamlined shopping experience for customers seeking high-quality, science-driven wellness products.

In addition to DTC shopping, a unique affiliate opportunity is available for wellness professionals, creators, and customers who want to share GG-360™ and earn rewards by referring others.



About The Gut Gummy™

The Gut Gummy™ is a new affiliate division of Beyond Slim®, created to bring next-gen gut health to the forefront of everyday wellness. Powered by full-spectrum tribiotic formulations, The Gut Gummy delivers clean, clinically studied ingredients in craveable, easy-to-enjoy formats.



About Beyond Slim®

Beyond Slim® is a health innovation company dedicated to helping people live Fitter, Healthier, Happier lives — through science-backed products and a commitment to simplicity, joy, and transformation.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

