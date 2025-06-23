VERSES® Signs Kalosys As Enterprise Customer for Genius™

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSD) ("VERSES" or the "Company"), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, has signed Kalosys, an AI-driven IT solutions provider, as an enterprise customer. Kalosys plans to become a VERSES-certified Genius reseller.

Kalosys helps organizations adopt and scale custom, reliable enterprise AI, by drawing on over 20 years of experience in security and resilience. Powered by VERSES’ Genius platform, Kalosys plans to expand its Agent Factory solution to deliver adaptive workforce solutions and co-intelligence capabilities. This includes creating a dynamic scheduling system that continuously assigns the best-suited employees or experts to specific tasks or projects—adapting instantly as new information, priorities, or constraints emerge. By matching the right talent to shifting needs in real time, Kalosys aims to enable faster transformation, improved productivity, and growth through an expanding portfolio of more than 30 secure, advanced AI agents.

“Large-scale workforce scheduling is one of the hardest optimization puzzles in business—hundreds of projects, thousands of shifting constraints, and hours of high-cost experts,” said Michael Wadden, Chief Commercial Officer of VERSES. “Genius was built for challenges exactly like this. Its dynamic reasoning engine will ingest real-time signals from delivery environments, predict disruptions before they occur, and automatically re-optimize resource assignments in real-time. We believe solving that problem unlocks higher utilization, faster project turnaround, and lowers cost leakage across any services organization. We’re excited to work together with Kalosys and show what adaptive prediction can do.”

Kalosys CEO Ken Rastin said, "We're excited to join VERSES in building trustworthy, explainable intelligence designed to enhance rather than replace human capabilities. Together, we will help organizations transition from unreliable, generic AI to domain-specific intelligence that adapts and grows alongside the businesses it serves. We feel that we are breaking significant new ground with our Enterprise program with VERSES while enabling our clients to be at the forefront of using cognitive AI as a catalyst for reinvention.”

