Cepham Calls on Natural Products Industry to Lead a Precision Wellness Revolution for Men

SOMERSET, N.J., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the conversation around men’s health evolves, Cepham is leading a call to action for the natural products industry to rethink how it supports men through every stage of life—far beyond testosterone and prostate health. With its science-first approach and leadership in nutraceutical innovation, Cepham is setting a new benchmark for men’s health solutions tailored to the modern male experience.

“Men’s health today must go beyond the outdated methods their fathers likely experienced,” said Anand Swaroop , Ph.D., founder and president of Cepham. “We’ve moved past the mindset of ‘just endure’ and annual checkups as the only defense. Precision wellness—driven by biomarkers, neuro-optimization, and endocrine disruption insights—offers men the chance to optimize, not just survive.”

Cepham’s Life Phases and Stages (LPAS) Blends, launched earlier this year, reflect this commitment. Developed through cutting-edge research, the LPAS Blends provide dietary supplement brands with pre-formulated ingredient systems designed to support critical health milestones for men—from reproductive health and metabolism in early adulthood, to sarcopenia, cardiovascular resilience, and cognitive preservation in later years.

Thanks to advances like continuous glucose monitoring for metabolic resilience, nootropic targeting for early cognitive decline, and therapies integrating entheogen with T+SSRI (testosterone and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) models for emotional well-being, men now have more tools to help them take control of their health. Cepham’s research also addresses emerging concerns such as endocrine disruptors silently impacting male fertility.

“Successful aging is no longer about simply adding more years to life—it’s about enhancing quality of life in each stage,” added Swaroop. “At Cepham, we aim to preserve vitality through muscle, mind, sexual, and emotional health so men can reach their 70s with the energy of their 50s.”

The need for innovation is urgent. Men in their 20s and 30s face a fertility and mental health crisis, while their 40s and 50s bring hormone shifts, prostate concerns, and muscle loss. By 50+, longevity optimization demands strategies like NAD+ restoration, autophagy support, and epigenetic tuning. Cepham’s LPAS Blends provide a scientific roadmap for brands developing purpose-built products across each of these phases.

With LPAS Blends, Cepham is raising the bar in nutraceutical formulation—offering a modular, life-stage-driven framework that aligns with the future of men’s health. As consumer demand shifts toward personalization and function-specific solutions, Cepham remains at the forefront of innovation, ensuring every biomarker counts and every intervention matters. For more information about Cepham’s LPAS Blends, visit https://cepham.com .

About Cepham:

Established in 1978 during India's science and technology boom, Cepham is a pioneering leader in cutting-edge nutraceuticals research. Renowned for its innovation in the medical, nutrition, and health and wellness sectors, Cepham has revolutionized ingredient production protocols, driving the emergence of new industries in India and throughout Asia. Initially specializing in dairy protein and milk-derived ingredients, Cepham ventured into the food ingredients market, leveraging the establishment of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) in the United States and the growing global interest in natural modalities. Capitalizing on existing manufacturing facilities, the company strategically expanded its portfolio by establishing a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic ingredient research and production plant in the mid-1990s. Today, Cepham stands at the forefront of the industry, delivering innovative solutions and setting new standards for excellence in the nutraceuticals sector. With a steadfast commitment to research, quality, and diversification, Cepham continues to shape the future of health and wellness worldwide. https://cepham.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/252be36b-bf24-4548-a6fb-25e59af0d750