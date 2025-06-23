Mize and Juniper Travel Technology Collaborate to Bring SmartRate Integration to Global Travel Sellers

MALLORCA, Spain, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mize, the global leader in travel fintech solutions, is taking its long-standing alliance with Juniper Travel Technology, one of the world’s top travel technology providers, by integrating its advanced SmartRate product into Juniper Travel Technology’s global platform.

This enhancement gives Juniper Travel Technology connected travel sellers access to SmartRate’s powerful booking optimization capabilities—maximizing margins, reducing booking errors, and improving inventory access, all with zero disruption to existing booking flows.

Transforming Profitability with Intelligent Automation

By applying Mize’s advanced optimization modalities at the booking moment — fully integrated with Juniper Travel Technology’s solutions— travel sellers can increase profitability in real time without impacting the booking flow. This seamless collaboration enhances each reservation by ensuring the best possible rate is selected based on availability and booking conditions, unlocking greater value across both platforms.

With this integration, Juniper Travel Technology connected Clients can:

Increase margins through automated rate optimization powered by Mize

Recover errored bookings via intelligent reprocessing

Access broader inventory through mapped sources and partner integrations

Maintain a smooth, uninterrupted booking flow

“Our relationship with Juniper Travel Technology has always been built on a shared commitment to innovation,” said Cristobal Reali, VP of Sales at Mize. “We’re excited to bring SmartRate into the hands of Juniper Travel Technology’s extensive partner network, helping them extract more value from every booking.”

Delivering More Value to Juniper Travel Technology Clients

With this integration, Juniper Travel Technology reinforces its ongoing mission to offer tools that simplify travel tech while driving measurable performance for its global partners.

“This integration builds on the solid foundation we’ve established with Mize over the years,” said Juan Mateos, CEO at Juniper Travel Technology. “Offering SmartRate reinforces our strategy of incorporating best-in-class technologies into our Juniper Travel Technology platform.”

About Mize

Mize is a global travel fintech leader helping companies maximize profitability through smart automation. With solutions like SmartRate, Mize empowers travel platforms to boost margins, recover errors, and simplify operations with no disruption to the customer journey.

https://mize.tech

About Juniper Travel Technology

Juniper Travel Technology is a global travel technology company serving thousands of travel companies across the world. Together with its recently acquired brands—Dome Consulting, IST Cruise Tech, Lleego, RezMagic and Vervotech—Juniper Travel Technology is setting the rules of the travel tech business, helping companies grow faster, connect broader, and operate more efficiently.

https://www.ejuniper.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/556b2a4a-ecd3-4700-881b-a13db46c95a8