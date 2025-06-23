Fabletics Co-Founder and CEO Adam Goldenberg Named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Greater Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Adam Goldenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Fabletics, the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Greater Los Angeles Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. For 40 years, EY US has celebrated ambitious entrepreneurs who are transforming industries, impacting communities and creating long-term value.

Mr. Goldenberg was chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment and significant growth and impact.

“Being honored as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Greater Los Angeles Award winner is an incredible validation of what we’ve built with Fabletics,” said Adam Goldenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Fabletics. “At Fabletics, we’ve always aspired to win with incredible fashion and performance, at an accessible price point. This achievement is a true testament to the passion, resilience and relentless drive of the team propelling our brand forward. I’m proud of how far we’ve come, but even more excited about where we’re headed.”

Fabletics is the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand, founded with a guiding mission to bring fashion, inclusivity, and accessibility to the world of premium activewear. By fusing style-centric design with innovative technology, Fabletics delivers fashionable, high-performance, premium active lifestyle products at accessible prices. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program and rooted in the foundational belief that everyone — and every body — deserves to look and feel their best, Fabletics has grown to serve over 3 million active customers. In just ten years, the brand has evolved beyond the gym into every part of life, operating more than 100 brick-and-mortar retail stores.

As a Greater Los Angeles award winner, Mr. Goldenberg is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2026.

Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Sheila Mikhail of AskBio

Caryn Seidman Becker and Ken Cornick of CLEAR

James Park of Fitbit

Arthur Blank of The Home Depot

Kendra Scott of Kendra Scott LLC Reed Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn

Saiju Jeong of Noom

Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company

Jodi Berg of Vitamix

Michael Happe of Winnebago Industries

Eric Yuan of Zoom

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the largest digitally native activewear brand in the world. By fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology, Fabletics is creating the world’s most fashionable, high-performance active lifestyle products at an accessible price. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members and powered by analysis from its Fashion OS tech platform enabling deep customer understanding, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life, guided by its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. See and shop Fabletics’ collections in the US, Canada, Europe and in person at the brand’s state-of-the-art retail stores in over 100 locations.