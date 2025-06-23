Rockcliffe Capital Initiates Coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX/NYSE: AEM) with a "Strong Buy" Rating and C$155 Price Target

TORONTO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockcliffe Capital is pleased to announce today the initiation of equity research coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX/NYSE: AEM), a premier senior gold mining company with operations spanning Canada, Finland, Australia, Mexico, and the U.S.

Following rigorous financial and operational analysis, Rockcliffe Capital assigns Agnico Eagle a "Strong Buy" rating, alongside a 12-month price target of C$155, reflecting strong upside potential of approximately 25% from current market levels.

“Agnico Eagle has delivered extraordinary operating discipline and record earnings this quarter,” said Felix Gelt, Managing Director of Research at Rockcliffe Capital. “With Q1 net income soaring to US$815 M—up 134% YoY—and free cash flow reaching US$594 M amid near-zero debt, Agnico offers both growth and balance sheet strength in the gold sector.”

Investment Thesis Highlights:

Earnings Powerhouse: Q1 2025 net income rose to US$815 million (US$1.62 EPS) , a 134% YoY increase, driven by record operating margins from elevated gold prices.

Q1 2025 net income rose to , a 134% YoY increase, driven by record operating margins from elevated gold prices. Revenue & Margin Strength: Q1 revenue climbed 34.9% YoY to US$2.468 billion , while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) dropped ~10% to US$1,183/oz, delivering a ~59% margin.

Q1 revenue climbed , while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) dropped ~10% to US$1,183/oz, delivering a ~59% margin. Balance Sheet Resilience: Operating cash flow hit US$1.044 billion , free cash flow was US$594 million , enabling net debt to fall to just US$5 million, with cash reserves of US$1.138 billion.

Operating cash flow hit , free cash flow was , enabling net debt to fall to just US$5 million, with cash reserves of US$1.138 billion. Strategic Growth Initiatives: Ongoing capital deployment into high-quality projects like Detour Lake, Upper Beaver , and the O3 Mining acquisition enhances reserve base and future production visibility.

Ongoing capital deployment into high-quality projects like , and the enhances reserve base and future production visibility. Shareholder Returns: Maintains a US$0.40/share quarterly dividend . NCIB buybacks of US$50 million executed in the quarter; the Board plans an expanded NCIB of up to US$1 billion.

Maintains a . NCIB buybacks of US$50 million executed in the quarter; the Board plans an expanded NCIB of up to US$1 billion. ESG Leadership: Released its 16th Sustainability Report highlighting best-in-class emissions intensity (0.38 tCO₂e/oz), C$1 billion Indigenous economic commitment, and sector-leading safety.

Valuation & Target:

Utilizing a disciplined valuation framework with a projected 2026 EV/EBITDA multiple of ~8× and P/E multiple of ~18×, Rockcliffe Capital derives a 12-month price target of C$155, equivalent to ~US$115/share, indicating ~25% upside from current levels.

Risk Factors:

Gold Price Volatility: A sustained decline in gold prices could compress margins and cash flow.

A sustained decline in gold prices could compress margins and cash flow. Project Execution: Delays at key sites (e.g., underground transitions, permitting) could affect supply outlook.

Delays at key sites (e.g., underground transitions, permitting) could affect supply outlook. Macro Factors: A stronger U.S. dollar or higher real interest rates may weigh on gold sector valuations.

About Rockcliffe Capital Research

Rockcliffe Capital’s Research Department provides institutional-grade equity research focused on growth-stage companies, public markets, and high-conviction investment themes. Through rigorous analysis, proprietary modeling, and deep sector insights, our research team supports investors, issuers, and strategic partners in identifying value and making informed decisions.

Our coverage includes detailed valuation frameworks, peer comparisons, financial modeling, and ESG scorecards—delivering the intelligence that drives market leadership.

Please contact research@rockcliffe.capital for access to our full research suite and initiation reports.

