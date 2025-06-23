High-Performance Lightweight Concrete Solutions: TRUNNANO Nano-Polymer Composite Foaming Agent

LUOYANG, China, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO (Luoyang Tongrun Info Technology Co., Ltd), a leading innovator in advanced nanomaterials and construction chemical solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary nano-polymer composite foaming agent (TR-C) for lightweight concrete applications. This cutting-edge product is set to transform the production of foam concrete wall panels, blocks, and prefabricated components, offering unmatched foam stability, high expansion rates, and superior mechanical strength.

TRUNNANO TR-C Polymer Foaming Agent

A Leap Forward in Foam Concrete Technology

Traditional foaming agents often face challenges such as inconsistent bubble formation, poor stability, and low strength in cured concrete. TRUNNANO’s nano-enhanced polymer foaming agent overcomes these limitations by leveraging advanced nanotechnology to create a highly stable, uniform foam structure.

Item Test Results Appearance Light yellow and transparent Density(g/mL) 1.01 Foaming multiple 26 Settlement distance(mm) 30 pH 8.0-9.5 Dilution ratio 1:30 Operating temperature (℃) -10-40 Parameter table of TRUNNANO TR-C Polymer Foaming Agent

Under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, TRUNNANO has consistently pushed the boundaries of material science, and this latest breakthrough reaffirms the company’s commitment to delivering high-performance solutions for the global construction industry.

TRUNNANO's TR-C Polymer Foaming Agent enhances foam concrete performance by increasing wallboard strength by 20% due to its high foam toughness, over 90% closed-cell ratio, and spherical thin-shell structure, reducing material costs by 10% for the same strength.

It also improves thermal insulation by trapping air in millions of closed pores, forming an inert heat barrier, while allowing lower-density concrete for better insulation efficiency.

Additionally, its high-performance foam stabilizer and surfactant ensure exceptional foam stability, preventing mold collapse, enabling uniform filling, and improving workability in wallboard production.

CEO Roger Luo on TRUNNANO’s Vision

"Our R&D team has worked tirelessly to develop a foaming agent that not only meets but exceeds industry demands for performance and sustainability," said Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO. "With this product, we aim to empower manufacturers worldwide to produce stronger, lighter, and more cost-effective concrete solutions. This is a game-changer for modern construction."

Global Availability and Custom Solutions

TRUNNANO is now offering this advanced foaming agent to international markets, with options for bulk supply and customized formulations to meet specific project requirements. The company provides technical support, sample testing, and on-site guidance to ensure optimal performance in diverse applications.

For more information, visit: https://www.cabr-concrete.com/products/concrete-foaming-agent/tr-c-polymer-foaming-agent-for-foamed-concrete-foaming-use-in-cement/

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO (Luoyang Tongrun Info Technology Co., Ltd) is a globally recognized manufacturer and supplier of high-purity nanomaterials and specialty chemicals. With a strong focus on innovation, the company serves industries ranging from construction to electronics, delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive progress.

