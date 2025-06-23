NTE Announces Closed Beta Test for 3 July During Livestream Showcase

BEIJING, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publisher Perfect World Games, and Hotta Studio, developers of the highly-anticipated, supernatural urban open-world RPG NTE (Neverness to Everness), have announced a new Closed Beta test for Windows PC, taking place from July 3-16.







In a special livestream event aired on Sunday, the team detailed a huge range of new features, improvements and additions, all of which will further enhance this latest round of testing.

Firstly, the new vehicle requisition and wanted system adds even more depth to the driving element of the game, with players now able to commandeer vehicles as they wish throughout the city. But be warned - breaking the law will trigger a multi-level warning system which escalates depending on your actions.

Players can then race with friends or take on various racing crews in online street racing challenges, to prove who truly has the mastery of the city streets.

The game’s dynamic weather system has also been updated with sophisticated new snow mechanics, bringing even more realism and immersion to the city of Hethereau with real-time PBR (physically based rendering) snow materials and subsurface scattering effects, with every snowflake that falls appearing translucent and lifelike.

For a full breakdown of the latest development updates, visit the NTE website and check out the VOD of the livestream on YouTube .

NTE is an ambitious and unique online RPG that takes place in the city of Hethereau - a vast, seamless open world rendered with the power of Unreal Engine 5, where humans co-exist with supernatural anomalies. Players will control a range of vibrant and dynamic characters, each with their own unique personalities and abilities, in order to explore the city and investigate these anomalies in episodic, comedy-drama storylines.

Aside from the core story and RPG gameplay, players will also be able to take part in an ever-expanding roster of activities, including collecting, modding and racing sports cars, buying and designing their own chic city getaways and even running a business. Whatever you choose to do with your time in Hethereau, the experience always promises to be immersive, absorbing, and never-ending.

NTE is in development for PC, console and mobile. More information is available via the NTE website , or by following the game on X and joining the official Discord server .

A full press kit, including logo, screenshots, key art, and more, can be found here: https://uberstrategist.link/nte-press-kit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b0301d7-26e4-4ae7-a12d-30f5c7ff3a8a

About Perfect World Games

Perfect World Games is a global gaming company specializing in game development, operations, and publishing. With a diverse product portfolio across MMO, open-world, action, turn-based, and other genres, the company has expanded its presence on multiple platforms, including PC, mobile, consoles, and VR. Leveraging its industry-leading in-house development capabilities, Perfect World Games is committed to delivering high-quality game content and experiences to players worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.perfectworld.com

About Hotta Studio

Hotta Studio previously developed the globally released open-world game Tower of Fantasy. Tower of Fantasy features a light sci-fi art style with anime aesthetics, and was created with Unreal Engine 4, providing players worldwide with a rich and diverse open-world gaming experience.

