Humanitario Capital LLC Acquires Proportionate Voting Shares and Proportionate Voting Share Warrants of Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release is issued by Terren Peizer (“Mr. Peizer”) pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada’s National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to proportionate voting shares (“PVS”) and proportionate voting share warrants (“PVS Warrants”) of Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (the “Issuer”).

Mr. Peizer announces that, through his wholly owned corporation, Humanitario Capital LLC (“Humanitario”), he has acquired PVS and PVS Warrants in connection with a financing (the “Financing”) of units of the Issuer consisting of 315,790 PVS and 315,790 PVS Warrants representing approximately 10.16% of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of the Issuer (“SVS”) on a basic basis and approximately 18.44% of the issued and outstanding SVS on a partially-diluted basis, after giving effect only to the exercise of the PVS Warrants issued to Humanitario.

Following completion of the Financing Humanitario beneficially owned or controlled 1,056,530.74 PVS and 1,056,530 PVS Warrants representing approximately 33.98% of the issued and outstanding SVS on a basic basis and approximately 50.73% of the issued and outstanding SVS on a partially-diluted basis, after giving effect only to the exercise of the PVS Warrants held by Humanitario.

Each PVS is convertible at the option of the holder in 100 SVS pursuant to the Issuer’s articles. Each of the foregoing percentages assumes the conversion of all issued and outstanding PVS to SVS.

Mr. Peizer (through Humanitario) acquired the Shares for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control, or direction over securities of the Issuer through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of warrants, or otherwise.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities legislation in connection with the transactions described herein, please go to the Issuer’s profile on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company at invest@inspiresemi.com.