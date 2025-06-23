WFAA, North Texas Food Bank, and Tarrant Area Food Bank Join Forces to Fight Summer Hunger in DFW

Dallas/ Fort Worth, TX, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WFAA is once again partnering with North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) to host the Nourish North Texas Telethon, presented by H-E-B. Now in its fifth year, the day-long telethon airs live on Thursday, June 26, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., rallying support to provide meals to children and families experiencing hunger during the summer months.

This year’s campaign comes as new data from Feeding America’s 2025 Map the Meal Gap report names Texas the state with the highest number of food-insecure residents, more than 5.4 million. The Dallas-Fort Worth area ranks highest in the state and third nationwide among metropolitan areas, with one in six people facing hunger. That includes more than 442,000 children, roughly one in five, who are particularly vulnerable when school is out, and meals are no longer guaranteed through the free and reduced-price school meal program.

“Summer is a critical time for families struggling to put food on the table,” said Carolyn Mungo, President and General Manager of WFAA. “This telethon is one way we can come together as a community to make sure no child goes without. We’re proud to continue our partnership with NTFB and TAFB to raise both awareness and vital support.”

NTFB and TAFB have served North Texas for over four decades, collaborating with schools, community groups, and local agencies to deliver food directly to children and families. Last year alone, their combined efforts helped provide more than 60 million nutritious meals across 25 counties.

With the support of viewers and partners, the telethon aims to raise sufficient funds to provide at least one million meals for children in need. H-E-B will once again match donations up to $100,000, doubling the impact of every gift.

“Hunger doesn’t take a summer break,” said Mabrie Jackson, Managing Director of Public Affairs at H-E-B/Central Market. “We’re honored to stand alongside the food banks and WFAA to help families bridge the gap during these critical months.”

The Nourish North Texas campaign is made possible thanks to the generous support of WFAA Channel 8, H-E-B, GM Financial, 4Change Energy, ABC Home and Commercial Services, and many other organizations committed to reducing food insecurity across the region.

To contribute and have your donation matched, visit www.ntfb.org/telethon.

About WFAA:

WFAA is owned and operated by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, WFAA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com and www.WFAA.com.

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 137 million meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About Tarrant Area Food Bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB): One of the largest charitable organizations in its 13-county service area, TAFB provides over 1 million nutritious meals weekly and food & nutrition education programs to those facing hunger through its network of 500+ partner agencies, volunteers, and donors. As a member of Feeding America, TAFB empowers communities to alleviate hunger and improve health. For more information, visit www.tafb.org.