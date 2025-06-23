Patient Access Solutions Market Size to Hit USD 3.70 Billion by 2032, Driven by Digital Transformation and Demand for Streamlined Healthcare Workflows – SNS Insider

Austin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patient Access Solutions Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Patient Access Solutions Market was valued at USD 1.86 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.70 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.93% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The global patient access solutions market is witnessing consistent growth, fueled by rising demand for efficient healthcare workflows and patient engagement. The growth factors for the market are the rising adoption of digital health technology, the incorporation of telehealth services, and the reduction of administrative hassles in healthcare environments. Also, government support and the increasing emphasis on revenue cycle management are contributing further towards the adoption of advanced patient access solutions in hospitals and clinics.





The U.S. patient access solutions market was estimated at USD 0.58 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.11 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. dominates the North American patient access solutions market with widespread use of healthcare IT systems and robust regulatory backing. Ongoing investments in digital health infrastructure and efforts to enhance patient engagement and administrative efficiency further strengthen its dominance in the region.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

3M (M Modal Fluency for Coding, 3M 360 Encompass, 3M Health Data Management)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Allscripts Payerpath, Allscripts Revenue Cycle Management, Allscripts Practice Management)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (Trizetto Patient Access Solutions, Cognizant Health TranZform, Cognizant Intelligent Authorization)

Conifer Health Solutions (Conifer Patient Access Solutions, Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions, Conifer Care Navigation)

Cerner Corporation (Cerner Registration Management, Cerner Eligibility & Coverage Verification, Cerner Revenue Cycle Management)

Cirius Group, Inc. (Cirius Eligibility Verification, Cirius Financial Clearance, Cirius Claim Management)

Craneware, Inc. (Trisus Patient Access, Chargemaster Toolkit, Trisus Claims Informatics)

Epic Systems Corporation (Epic Prelude, Epic Cadence, Epic Resolute)

Experian plc (Experian Health Patient Access, Experian eCare NEXT, Experian Revenue Cycle Management)

Genentech, Inc. (Genentech Access Solutions, Genentech MyPatientSolutions, Genentech Co-pay Programs)

Innovaccer Inc. (Innovaccer Health Cloud, Innovaccer Patient Relationship Management, Innovaccer Provider Network Management)

Kyruus (Kyruus ProviderMatch, Kyruus Patient Access Suite, Kyruus Connect)

McKesson Corporation (McKesson RelayHealth, McKesson Patient Access Solutions, McKesson Revenue Cycle Solutions)

MEDHOST (MEDHOST Enterprise Scheduling, MEDHOST Patient Access Solutions, MEDHOST Revenue Cycle Management)

Optum, Inc. (Optum One, Optum Eligibility & Claims Verification, Optum Financial Clearance)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle Health Revenue Cycle Management, Oracle Patient Access Solutions, Oracle Cloud Healthcare)

The SSI Group, LLC (SSI Access Management, SSI Claims Management, SSI Eligibility Verification)

TransUnion LLC (TransUnion ClearIQ, TransUnion Healthcare Eligibility Verification, TransUnion Revenue Cycle Solutions)

Patient Access Solutions Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.86 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.70 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 7.93% U.S. Market 2023 USD 0.58 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 1.11 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Offering, the Software Segment Dominates the Patient Access Solutions Market

In 2023, the software segment dominated the patient access solutions market with 59.8% market share because of the rise in the use of sophisticated digital solutions for patient registration management, eligibility checking, and appointment scheduling. The software solutions assist in automating administrative processes, reducing claim denials, and improving patient satisfaction. The emerging need for converged platforms with real-time data accessibility, interoperability, and automation also supported its dominance.

By Delivery Mode, Web & Cloud-Based Solutions Segment Captures the Patient Access Solutions Market

Web & Cloud-Based solutions segment captured the patient access solutions market in 2023 with a 69.9% market share, fueled by its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of installation. These solutions allow real-time access to patient information in multiple locations, facilitating telehealth integration and remote work. Healthcare professionals favor cloud platforms more and more because they include automatic upgrades, low infrastructure needs, and greater data protection.

By End-User, the Healthcare Providers Segment Dominates the Patient Access Solutions Market

Healthcare providers segment dominated the patient access solutions market in 2023 with 45.4% market share due to the rising need for efficient administrative processes and enhanced patient experience in clinics and hospitals. Providers are being increasingly required to reduce claim denials, reduce patient wait times, and support care coordination, leading to the implementation of these solutions. Compatibility with electronic health records (EHRs), insurance verification systems, and scheduling applications has become imperative for automating processes.

Patient Access Solutions Market Segmentation

By Offering

Services Support & Maintenance Training & Education Implementation

Software Eligibility Verification Medical Necessity Management Pre-Certification & Authorization Claims Denial & Appeal management Payments Estimation Software Claims Payment Assessment Software



By Delivery Mode

Web & Cloud Based

On-Premise

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

HCIT Outsourcing Companies

Others

North America Accounts for the Largest Share in the Patient Access Solutions Market, Asia-Pacific to Register the Highest Growth

North America had the largest market share of the patient access solutions market of 41.7% market share due to it has highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, well-developed IT systems, and aggressive regulatory support for digital health technologies. The high cost of healthcare, widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), and presence of large market players also contribute to the growth of the region. Further, demand for automated administrative processes and increased patient engagement also impels the growth of patient access solutions among health systems and hospitals.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the forecast period, led by rising healthcare digitization, growing investment in health IT infrastructure, and enlarging patient populations. Governments across nations such as China, India, and Japan are making healthcare modernization a priority and increasing digital programs to enhance the provision of care and access.

