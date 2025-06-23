Wetour, Subsidiary of Nasdaq-Listed WETO, Unveils Bold Web3 Travel Strategy to Tokenize Loyalty and Enable Stablecoin Payments

New York, USA, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetour Travel Tech LLC, the U.S.-based innovation arm of Webus International Limited (Nasdaq: WETO), today announced its groundbreaking Web3 roadmap aimed at revolutionizing global tourism. With stablecoin payments, tokenized loyalty programs, and instant supplier settlements on deck, the company positions itself as a crypto-native gateway connecting America’s blockchain infrastructure to Asia’s fast-growing, mobile-first travel markets.

In an in-depth interview, 25-year-old founder and CEO Nan Zheng outlined how Wetour’s blockchain-based ecosystem will remove friction from payments and loyalty systems, allowing travelers to move value across borders as easily as they send a text. “Gen Z won’t tolerate hidden fees or seven-day payout cycles,” Zheng said. “They expect money to move at the speed of their lifestyle.”

Where crypto meets travel—deeper than just “pay with coins”

1. Tokenized loyalty, not just points with new paint

Traditional programs trap value inside proprietary ledgers; breakage rates often exceed 25 %, hurting travelers and brands alike. By minting each point as a transferable on-chain token:

Travelers see real-time balances and can spend or trade fractional points—even 0.0004 of a night—exactly when they need them.

Brands gain unbeatable transparency on issuance and redemption, allowing dynamic pricing of rewards instead of quarterly manual reconciliations.

Third-party apps can layer new utilities—think “stake Hilton tokens for a free spa credit” or “swap Marriott tokens for airline seat upgrades” without bilateral IT projects.

2. Cross-brand bridges that finally break the silos

In today’s ecosystem, a Hilton point and a MileagePlus® mile live on different databases. An open, ERC-20 style wrapper lets each brand retain its economics and branding while granting customers a one-click swap path through a neutral bridge smart contract. Wetour sees three immediate outcomes:

Reduced ‘orphan points’. Tokens flow to whichever program delivers the next trip, raising engagement across the board.

Composable promotions. A city-pass DApp could bundle a Marriott night, an Uber ride and a Wetour local tour into a single NFT ticket, settled atomically on chain.

Balance-sheet clarity. When unredeemed liabilities sit on an immutable ledger, CFOs can price them accurately and even securitize future redemptions.

3. Instant, KYC-baked supplier payouts

Every stablecoin payment carries a verifiable DID credential on XPR, so anti-fraud checks run before funds move. Payout cycles drop from T+7 to T+0, easing working-capital pressure on smaller operators and lowering insurance costs for wholesalers.

What the roadmap looks like in practice

Late 2025 — Stablecoin checkout. USDC and similar regulated coins go live on WetourGlobal.com, its mobile app, and partner APIs.

Early 2026 — Smart-contract payouts. Hotels, drivers and guides in the U.S. and Japan receive funds within seconds of guest check-in.

Mid-2026 (beta) — Token-native loyalty. Points land directly in travelers’ wallets; fractional, real-time redemptions launch.

2H 2026 (pilot) — Cross-program bridge layer. Wetour is studying a tokenized “bridge layer” that could one day let members move value between stalwarts such as Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy and United MileagePlus—turning stranded points into spend-anywhere purchasing power. No binding commitments have been made, but technical proofs of concept are under way.

A young CEO, a young customer base

Nan’s age mirrors Wetour’s core audience. Internal dashboards show a decidedly youthful skew among U.S. users, while Wetour’s brand has gained traction with hundreds of thousands of Gen Z and Millennial travelers in Japan, Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong—regions where curiosity about blockchain spending runs high.

“That dual reach is our super-power,” he says. “We give Asian guests a compliant way to deploy crypto in the U.S., while offering American Crypto firms a live sandbox for Asia’s most engaged tourists.”

The Wetour edge

Founder-led, Gen Z DNA – Leadership that feels the same pain points it’s fixing.

America-based innovation hub – As a U.S. domestic company, Wetour is plugged into the world’s deepest crypto talent pool and regulatory dialogue.

North America + Asia-Pacific footprint – Strong brand equity and growing user communities on both sides of the Pacific create a two-way bridge for value and influence.

Single token standard – One on-chain framework spans payments, loyalty and supplier settlement, cutting integration friction.

A Two-Way Bridge for Value—and Influence

For Asian travelers:

Stablecoin checkout removes costly FX spreads and bank declines.

On-chain loyalty lets them earn instantly in a currency they understand, not in a program that may never be useful back home.

For U.S. crypto enterprises:

Wetour provides a regulated, consumer-facing showcase to reach millions of Asian users without building local rails from scratch.

The open Loyalty-API sandbox (slated for early 2026) gives fintechs, airlines and hospitality groups a test bed to pilot Web3 rewards with zero long-term lock-in.

“Think of us as the ‘international terminal’ for America’s crypto industry,” Nan added. “We clear the regulatory and UX hurdles so innovators can focus on crafting amazing experiences, not wrestling with cross-border payments.”

Why Nasdaq backing matters

Wetour benefits from the public-market stature of its parent, Webus International Limited (WETO), on Nasdaq, which brings audited disclosures, institutional governance, and ready access to capital. This brand-trust dividend lets airlines and hotel groups explore crypto pilots with Wetour without reputational risk or funding uncertainty.

“We can run long-cycle R&D because WETO has institutional access to capital,” Nan notes. “That means product deadlines are driven by user value, not runway panic.”

An Open Invitation

Wetour is now inviting airlines, hotel groups, fintech startups, and travel brands to co-build the next generation of travel. “We’re builders, not gatekeepers,” Zheng emphasized. “If you’re ready to scale real-world Web3 solutions, our door is open.”

About Wetour Travel Tech LLC

Wetour Travel Tech LLC is the innovation-driven, wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Webus International Limited (Nasdaq: WETO). Headquartered in Delaware—with operating hubs in New York, Tokyo and Singapore—Wetour curates high-end bespoke trips, boutique small-group tours and premium ground-transfer services across North America and the Asia-Pacific region. Backed by its parent company’s public-market credibility and consistent access to capital, Wetour is embedding blockchain rails—stable-coin payments, tokenised loyalty and smart-contract settlements—into every layer of the travel experience. The company now serves travellers in 10-plus countries, has welcomed more than 200,000 guests, and maintains long-term partnerships with hundreds of hotel groups, airlines and destination-management organisations worldwide.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.