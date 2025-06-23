Revolution Foods Names George Blanco as Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Foods, California's largest K-12 school meal vendor, is excited to announce the appointment of George Blanco as its Chief Executive Officer. Blanco joined Revolution Foods as Interim CEO last fall and will assume the role permanently, ushering in an era of expansion and innovation for the company as it celebrates its 20th anniversary next year.

Blanco—the son of a San Diego fisherman and a cannery worker and the grandson of a Mexican bracero—brings over 35 years of management and leadership experience in the food industry to his role. Blanco has led teams across the full spectrum of food manufacturing and distribution, ranging from poultry and beet farms to bakeries, consumer ice cream and chocolate brands, and supermarket chains. Earlier in his career, he served as a partner in the consulting practices of PricewaterhouseCoopers and BDO.

“We’re building something special at Revolution Foods,” Blanco said. “After 20 years of providing fresh meals, day in and day out, to the communities we serve, it’s time to expand our reach into new markets, enhance our scratch-cooking capabilities and develop delicious and nutritious foods that kids and families will enjoy – not just at school, but any time.”

Blanco’s decision to remain at Revolution Foods was driven by his belief in the company’s mission as a certified B Corporation and its commitment to preparing and delivering healthy meals daily to students and seniors across California and Nevada.

As CEO, Blanco plans to enhance customer experience and develop a suite of branded, kid-tested, kid-approved snack and meal products that are low in sugar and free of artificial colors and sweeteners. Through the convergence of high-impact, nutritious foods and natural flavoring, Revolution Foods seeks to entice children to eat healthier.

“George has brought incredible energy and leadership to the company,” said Kerstin Dittmar, Chair of the Board of Revolution Foods. “As the son of immigrants, his journey to CEO is inspiring, especially to the students and families we serve. His operational expertise and lived experience make him the right leader to steer Revolution Foods into this exciting new chapter.”

Efficiency and excellence are central to Blanco’s approach. By increasing in-house meal production and expanding scratch-cooking capabilities, Revolution Foods aims to improve quality and leverage its best-in-class operations to drive innovation. This would support its B Corp mission by creating jobs, offering training and educational programs, and providing students, seniors and consumers with a full suite of nutritious food products.

