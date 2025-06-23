Earn Passive Income Daily: Ethransaction Launches Automated Cloud Mining for BTC, DOGE, and LTC

London, UK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New 2025 Upgrade Brings Accessible, Secure, and Automated Mining of BTC, DOGE, and LTC — No Hardware Needed





In response to the growing enthusiasm for decentralized finance and blockchain-based applications, Ethransaction proudly announces the launch of its innovative cloud mining feature, designed to make crypto mining accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise or equipment ownership.

This latest milestone aligns with Ethransaction’s 2025 strategic roadmap, aimed at embedding passive income opportunities within its comprehensive suite of blockchain tools and decentralized financial services. By eliminating traditional barriers to mining, Ethransaction empowers users worldwide to tap into the crypto economy through a seamless, secure, and fully automated cloud mining experience.

Revolutionizing Mining Accessibility

Available now directly through the Ethransaction user dashboard, the new mining portal allows users to initiate mining contracts with a few clicks. Real-time earnings monitoring and daily automated payouts are standard, ensuring transparency and simplicity. The platform supports major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC), allowing participants to diversify their mining portfolios effortlessly.

Why Choose Ethransaction Cloud Mining?

Accessible: No hardware or complicated setups required. Users can start mining within minutes after registering on the platform, making it ideal for beginners and seasoned blockchain enthusiasts alike.





No hardware or complicated setups required. Users can start mining within minutes after registering on the platform, making it ideal for beginners and seasoned blockchain enthusiasts alike. Secure: Mining contracts operate within Ethransaction’s robust infrastructure, emphasizing energy efficiency and stringent security protocols. Automatic daily settlements and clear contract terms provide users with peace of mind.





Mining contracts operate within Ethransaction’s robust infrastructure, emphasizing energy efficiency and stringent security protocols. Automatic daily settlements and clear contract terms provide users with peace of mind. User-Centric: The intuitive interface and cross-platform compatibility enable smooth operation whether on desktop or mobile devices.





Mining Contracts

Ethransaction provides flexible cloud mining contracts that enable users to earn passive income by mining popular cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise.





Available Mining Plans



Key Features:

Instant Activation: Start mining immediately after contract purchase via the user dashboard.





Start mining immediately after contract purchase via the user dashboard. No Hardware Required: Fully cloud-based mining—zero setup or maintenance on your end.





Fully cloud-based mining—zero setup or maintenance on your end. Real-Time Monitoring: Track mining progress and earnings anytime on desktop or mobile.





Track mining progress and earnings anytime on desktop or mobile. Daily Earnings: Rewards are credited automatically every 24 hours.





Rewards are credited automatically every 24 hours. Secure and Energy Efficient: Contracts run on Ethransaction’s managed mining infrastructure.





Contracts run on Ethransaction’s managed mining infrastructure. Flexible Investment: Choose plans that fit your budget and earning goals.

Ethransaction 2025 Upgrade Highlights:

Launch of the Cloud Mining Portal within the user dashboard





Multi-coin support for BTC, DOGE, and LTC mining





Fast, hardware-free activation process





Automated daily payouts are delivered every 24 hours





Cross-platform usability on desktop and mobile





This update is a testament to Ethransaction’s commitment to making decentralized infrastructure inclusive, efficient, and user-friendly, further bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain innovation.





About Ethransaction

Ethransaction is a forward-thinking blockchain platform offering decentralized tools, smart contract services, and crypto asset solutions. Its mission is to foster secure, transparent, and inclusive digital finance by simplifying blockchain adoption and delivering real-world applications to users globally.

For detailed information and to start mining today, visit Ethransaction’s official website: https://ethransaction.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.