United States Cafes & Bars Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Urban Social Life Boosts Bars' Popularity with Dynamic Dining and Vibrant Experiences

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Cafes & Bars Market Share Analysis and Size, Key Player - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Cafes & Bars Market is set to grow at a substantial rate from USD 81.34 billion in 2024 to USD 165.33 billion in 2033, with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2033, fueled by changing consumer behavior, growing coffee culture, and social dining needs. Urbanization, lifestyle shifts, and new-age beverage innovations keep driving growth in this dynamic segment of the U.S. food and beverages market.







Cafes and bars are venues that provide drinks, light food, and social opportunities and form an important cultural and economic influence in the United States. Cafes mainly serve coffee, tea, and baked goods, which can also act as an informal workspace or meeting place. Bars, however, specialize in alcoholic drinks like beer, wine, and cocktails, often having entertainment such as live music, sports broadcasts, or trivia nights. Their popularity has increased with changing lifestyles, a high coffee culture, and the rising popularity of casual socializing places.

The growth of specialty coffee, craft cocktails, and locally produced beers has captured a mix of consumers, ranging from young professionals to mature adults looking for casual yet lively environments. Cafes too are conforming to the remote work culture, providing Wi-Fi, comfortable seating, and all-day menus. Bars, in turn, have adopted themes, mixology trends, and experiential products to differentiate themselves. Collectively, cafes and bars are major contributors to the hospitality sector and urban social life in the U.S.



Drivers of Growth in the United States Cafes & Bars Market

Growing Coffee Culture and Specialty Offerings



The U.S. has seen considerable growth in the consumption of coffee, with specialty coffee houses increasing in popularity.



Chains such as Starbucks, Dunkin', and Panera Bread have extended their reach, serving consumers demanding high-end coffee experiences. Demand for gourmet and artisanal products has resulted in a boom of cafes providing unique blends and brews, heightening customer experience and loyalty. Close to 80% of Americans drink at least a cup of coffee at home. Increasing numbers of coffee lovers in the U.S. are also looking to buy coffee machines so they can have the coffee house experience at home.



Rise of Socializing and Experiential Dining



Bars and pubs have become social gathering places, particularly among young people. The practice of integrating dining with entertainment - live music, trivia nights, and themed events - has drawn customers in search of engaging experiences. This trend has encouraged venues to branch out, combining food, beverages, and activities to produce lasting experiences. Nov 2023, Central Perk coffee shop from popular comedy Friends has launched its first ever real-life premises in Boston, USA.



Expansion of Health-Focused and Non-Alcoholic Alternatives



More and more consumers are turning to healthier lifestyles, so cafes and bars are following suit with menu changes. Organic foods, plant-based beverages, and non-intoxicating drinks appeal to this demographic. Juice bars and smoothie restaurants have become popular, providing healthy choices consistent with wellness trends. July 2022, PlantPub has added a second in Fenway, providing an alternative to vegan bar food pre- or post-games.



United States Cafes & Bars Market Challenges

Shifting Consumer Tastes and Home Eating Trends



The increasing health awareness has made many consumers go for home food as compared to eating out. Nutrition awareness combined with the ease of preparing food at home has reduced foot traffic in bars and cafes. Restaurants have to innovate to provide healthier food options and come up with strong reasons for customers to eat out.



Economic Pressures and Operation Costs



Restaurant businesses today are facing some stiff challenges from mounting operation costs such as labor, rent, and ingredient prices. This has placed a huge economic burden on several iconic chains such as Red Lobster and TGI Fridays to the extent that they have reported significant bankruptcies. To keep their relevance in this harsh situation, bars and cafes have to concentrate on optimizing their operations, cost control, and flexibility towards the changing economic conditions.

Key Players Analyzed: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Financial Insights

Dutch Bros Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises Inc.

Focus Brands LLC

McDonald's Corporation

Inspire Brands Inc.

International Dairy Queen, Inc.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $81.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $165.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Cafes & Bars Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Cuisine

6.2 By Outlet

6.3 By Location

6.4 By Region



7. Cuisine

7.1 Bars & Pubs

7.2 Cafes

7.3 Juice/Smoothie/Desserts Bars

7.4 Specialist Coffee & Tea Shops



8. Outlet

8.1 Chained Outlets

8.2 Independent Outlet



9. Location

9.1 Leisure

9.2 Lodging

9.3 Retail

9.4 Standalone

9.5 Travel



10. Region

10.1 West

10.2 South

10.3 Midwest

10.4 Northeast



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1s34p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment