IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - 23 June 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from IDEX Biometrics ASA on 23 June 2025 regarding the issuance of shares. IDEX Biometrics ASA informs of a primary insider transaction as listed in the attached notification.

This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 23 June 2025 at 15:55 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

