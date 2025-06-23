Powertrain Transformation Market Outlook, Innovations, Trends and Growth Opportunities | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powertrain Transformation: The Evolving Landscape of Engines, Turbochargers, and Electric Motors

In an era defined by rapid electrification and sustainability mandates, the automotive powertrain landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. While internal combustion engine (ICE) components like turbochargers, pistons, and cylinders continue to play a crucial role—especially in hybrid vehicles and emerging markets—the future is increasingly being shaped by electric motor technologies.

This comprehensive exploration connects the present and future of powertrain components, covering innovations in turbochargers and pistons, alongside the rapid emergence of EV motor systems. It includes detailed market forecasts from 2024 to 2034, key players, and strategic material and technological intersections.

Turbocharger Market: Breathing New Life into Combustion

Despite the global shift toward electrification, turbochargers remain integral to the transition. They boost engine efficiency by enabling downsizing without sacrificing power—crucial for hybrid and low-emission ICE vehicles.

In 2024, the global turbocharger market is valued at USD 13.2 billion. By 2034, it is expected to grow to USD 21.6 billion, reflecting a steady CAGR of 5.1%.

The turbocharger sector is being driven by:

Rising demand for fuel-efficient hybrid vehicles

Euro 7 and China VI emissions regulations

Lightweight turbo technologies integrated with small-displacement engines

Leading companies include Garrett Motion, BorgWarner, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, IHI Corporation, and Cummins. Many of these are diversifying into electric turbochargers and eBoosting systems that bridge the gap between ICEs and EVs.

Mild hybrid systems (48V) and plug-in hybrids are expected to carry turbo adoption through the decade, particularly in commercial and heavy-duty applications.

Pistons and Cylinders: Endurance in Evolution

The market for pistons and cylinders—core components of ICE platforms—continues to show resilience. Though pure ICE vehicles are in decline in mature markets, demand remains strong in Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America, and among hybrid models.

In 2024, the global pistons and cylinders market is estimated at USD 10.8 billion. It is projected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Recent innovations in this space include:

Lightweight forged aluminum pistons for fuel efficiency

Thermal barrier coatings to reduce combustion temperatures

Cylinder bore plasma coatings for improved wear resistance

OEMs like Toyota, Hyundai, and Ford continue to invest in ICE refinement for hybrid powertrains, while suppliers like MAHLE, Rheinmetall, Aisin Seiki, and Federal-Mogul lead in advanced piston technology.

Electrified ICEs—where combustion engines complement electric motors—are helping extend the relevance of piston/cylinder systems through the next decade.

EV Motor Technologies: The Heart of the Electric Drivetrain

At the core of fully electric vehicles lies the electric motor—a rapidly advancing field where design, material efficiency, and performance dictate market leadership.

The global EV motor market stands at USD 36.4 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 127.5 billion by 2034, at a striking CAGR of 13.4%.

Key motor types:

AC Induction Motors: Used by Tesla in its early Model S; known for simplicity and high-speed performance.

Used by Tesla in its early Model S; known for simplicity and high-speed performance. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSM): Widely adopted due to high power density and efficiency; found in most modern EVs including the Tesla Model 3.

Widely adopted due to high power density and efficiency; found in most modern EVs including the Tesla Model 3. DC Brushless Motors (BLDC): Common in smaller EVs, e-scooters, and commercial fleets.

Emerging trends:

Rare-earth-free motors to reduce dependency on critical minerals

Axial flux motors offering compact size and high torque (YASA, Renault)

Integration of power electronics for compact motor-controller units

Major players in the EV motor space include Bosch, Nidec Corporation, Siemens, Tesla, BYD, Hitachi Astemo, and ZF Friedrichshafen. These companies are investing in motor platforms tailored for various vehicle classes, from two-wheelers to Class 8 trucks.

Powertrain Integration: The Bridge Between ICE and EV

As automakers navigate a mixed-powertrain future, integration is key. Many new platforms—especially hybrids and range-extenders—combine turbocharged ICE units with electric motors to deliver efficiency and power.

Performance brands like Porsche, McLaren, and Ferrari are pioneering hybrid-turbo systems for supercars, while Ford and Toyota are scaling similar tech for SUVs and pickups. Meanwhile, Chinese EV manufacturers are introducing dual-motor configurations with optional ICE modules.

Tier-1 suppliers like Valeo, Magna International, and Dana Incorporated are providing integrated e-axles, hybrid transaxles, and intelligent thermal management systems that unify ICE and electric components.

Market Segmentation Overview

By Powertrain Type:

Internal Combustion Engines (ICE)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

By Component:

Turbochargers

Pistons and Cylinders

AC Induction Motors

PMSMs and BLDC Motors

By Vehicle Segment:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy-Duty Trucks

High-Performance/Hybrid Sports Cars

By Region:

North America (driving EV motor R&D)

Europe (high hybrid penetration and strict ICE regulations)

Asia-Pacific (largest volume producer of ICE and EV motors)

Key Players to Watch

Garrett Motion

BorgWarner

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

IHI Corporation

Cummins

MAHLE GmbH

Rheinmetall Automotive

Federal-Mogul

Aisin Seiki Co.

Bosch

Nidec Corporation

Siemens

Tesla Inc.

BYD Company Limited

ZF Friedrichshafen

Looking Ahead: Powertrains of Tomorrow

Powertrains are no longer defined by fuel types—they are becoming modular, intelligent, and diversified. Whether it’s a downsized turbocharged ICE or a dual permanent magnet electric motor, the focus is on maximizing energy conversion, thermal efficiency, and power density.

By 2034, ICE components like turbochargers and pistons may find new life in low-emission hybrid platforms, especially in logistics and off-road segments. Meanwhile, electric motor technologies will dominate mainstream and premium mobility, defining acceleration, control, and sustainability benchmarks.

The next decade will not mark the extinction of the engine—but rather its transformation into a digitally integrated, efficiency-optimized system within a broader electrified mobility ecosystem.

Key Players:

Turbochargers & ICE Components:

Garrett Motion Inc. BorgWarner Inc. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. IHI Corporation Cummins Inc. MAHLE GmbH Rheinmetall Automotive (Kolbenschmidt) Federal-Mogul (now part of Tenneco) Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Hitachi Astemo

EV Motor & Electrified Powertrain Technologies:

Robert Bosch GmbH Nidec Corporation Siemens AG Tesla Inc. BYD Company Ltd. ZF Friedrichshafen AG Valeo S.A. Magna International Inc. Dana Incorporated YASA (a subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz)

Recent Developments:

1. Garrett Motion

3‑in‑1 E‑Powertrain & E‑Cooling Compressor

At Auto Shanghai 2025, Garrett unveiled a compact, integrated high-speed motor, inverter, and reducer package—a full 3-in-1 e-Powertrain that reduces size and weight by 40%. They also debuted their E-Cooling Compressor , an oil-free, centrifugal thermal management solution for EVs and buses.

At Auto Shanghai 2025, Garrett unveiled a compact, integrated high-speed motor, inverter, and reducer package—a full that reduces size and weight by 40%. They also debuted their , an oil-free, centrifugal thermal management solution for EVs and buses. Strategic partnerships & financial strength

In early 2025, Garrett reported €3.475 billion in sales (adjusted EBITDA margin 17.2%) and announced a joint LTV agreement with SinoTruk to supply heavy-duty e-powertrains by 2027. Their innovations also earned them a Stellantis Innovation Award.

2. BorgWarner

Electric Assist Turbo (EAT) technology

BorgWarner markets two notable electric‑boosting technologies: the standalone eBooster and the integrated eTurbo, both leveraging electric motors to reduce turbo lag and enhance efficiency—an evolution of systems first deployed in high-end engines in 2017.

3. Porsche (Turbo Segment)

e‑Turbo integration on 911 GTS

In May 2024, Porsche introduced an electric-assist turbo on the 911 GTS. This turbocharger uses a small integrated electric motor to eliminate lag, improve low-RPM torque, and reduce emissions—a clear leap in performance hybrid integration.

4. Garrett Motion (Hydrogen Focus)

Hydrogen fuel‑cell compressors

Garrett has continued to expand its fuel-cell compressor portfolio, launching its third-generation compressors and earning innovation awards in China in early 2024. These improvements aim at higher reliability for fuel-cell applications.

5. Bosch

EV drive‑axle joint venture with Jiangling (Nov 2024)

Bosch and Jiangling Group formed a JV in China, investing around €63 million to develop and produce e-drive axles for light commercial vehicles—underscoring Bosch’s push into electrification via scalable drive platforms.

Bosch and Jiangling Group formed a JV in China, investing around to develop and produce for light commercial vehicles—underscoring Bosch’s push into electrification via scalable drive platforms. CVT4EV transmission solution (2021)

Expanding EV drivetrain versatility, Bosch developed a continuously variable transmission (CVT) tailored to EV motors. This CVT4EV enhances acceleration by about 13% at highway speeds and improves efficiency by 2–4%, enabling motor optimization across broader performance ranges

