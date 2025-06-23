Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Services Market Trends, Challenges and Growth Outlook | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foreword

The accelerating digitization of global economies and the rising geopolitical complexity of cyberspace have reshaped the cybersecurity landscape from a technical safeguard to a strategic imperative. In an era where critical infrastructure, AI systems, and enterprise platforms are under persistent threat, cybersecurity infrastructure and services have emerged not only as operational needs but as pillars of national security and corporate resilience.

Download PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/request-sample/66962

As Jen Easterly, Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), succinctly put it, “AI as software is clearly going to have phenomenal impacts on society… but just as it will make our lives better and easier, it could very well do the same for our adversaries.” This duality underlines the urgency for governments, enterprises, and technology providers to rethink responsibility models and security architectures—where accountability, not just compliance, drives innovation.

From Zero Trust architectures to cyber-resilient cloud services, the cybersecurity services market is experiencing robust growth. The global cybersecurity services market is poised to reach approximately $267 billion in 2024, driven by increasing cyber threats and stringent regulatory requirements across various industries. As organizations worldwide recognize the strategic importance of cybersecurity, the market is projected to expand significantly, with an estimated value of $540 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 7.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. This surge is propelled by expanding attack surfaces across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, government, IT/telecom, and retail, alongside the proliferation of endpoint and cloud-based vulnerabilities.

Browse full Report - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/66963/cybersecurity-services-market

Cybersecurity Services Market Segmentation

By Type of Service

- Managed Security Services

- Security Consulting

- Incident Response

- Identity and Access Management

- Threat Intelligence

- Endpoint Security

- Network Security

By Deployment Mode

- Cloud-based

- On-premises

By Organization Size

- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

- Large Enterprises

By End-Use Industry

- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

- Healthcare

- IT and Telecom

- Government

- Retail

- Energy and Utilities

- Manufacturing

By Security Type

- Application Security

- Cloud Security

- Network Security

- Internet of Things (IoT) Security

- Endpoint Security

By Region

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Middle East and Africa

- Latin America

Buy Now: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/purchase/?currency=USD&type=single_user_license&report_id=66963

M.K. Palmore of Google Cloud emphasizes the necessity of this transformation: “Zero Trust increases network visibility and reduces the risk of unwanted actions within an organization’s systems.” As traditional perimeters dissolve and enterprises migrate to hybrid infrastructures, this principle is being embedded into both policy and practice worldwide.

The global cybersecurity infrastructure market is valued at approximately $190 billion, driven by increasing cyber threats, regulatory compliance demands, and the accelerating digital transformation across industries. The market is expected to reach around $410 billion by 2034, reflecting significant growth potential.

Cybersecurity Infrastructure Market Segmentation

By Solution Type:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Data Security

Identity & Access Management

By Service Type:

Managed Security Services

Professional Services

By Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Hybrid

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunications

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Browse full Report - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/66962/cybersecurity-infrastructure-market

Equally critical is the cultural transformation required within organizations. As Britney Hommertzheim, founder of B1 Cyber, aptly states: “Security is a culture, not a control.” The shift from reactive cybersecurity to proactive cyber-risk governance is no longer optional—it is a business imperative, echoed by Stéphane Nappo, Global CISO of Groupe SEB: “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and a few minutes of a cyber-incident to ruin it.”

Market Segmentation Overview

By Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, DLP, IAM, SIEM

Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, DLP, IAM, SIEM By Service Type: Managed Security Services (MSS), Professional Services, Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS), Incident Response and Forensics

Managed Security Services (MSS), Professional Services, Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS), Incident Response and Forensics By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

On-Premises, Cloud-Based By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

SMEs, Large Enterprises By End-User Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, IT/Telecom, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Education

BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, IT/Telecom, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Education By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Key Players and Innovators

Global Leaders: Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, IBM, Fortinet, CrowdStrike, Check Point, Microsoft, Trend Micro, McAfee, Symantec, Trellix

Startups and Emerging Players: SentinelOne, Wiz, Armis, Dragos, Cybereason, Claroty, Tanium, Expel, Axonius, Vanta, Netskope

Buy Now: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/purchase/?currency=USD&type=single_user_license&report_id=66962

Key Market Events (2024–2025)

CIRCIA Rulemaking (April 2024): CISA mandates incident reporting for critical infrastructure.

CISA mandates incident reporting for critical infrastructure. Sophos Acquires Secureworks (Feb 2025): $859M deal to expand MDR capabilities.

$859M deal to expand MDR capabilities. CyberArk Acquires Venafi & Zilla Security: Key identity security expansions.

Key identity security expansions. Google Acquires Wiz (2024-25): Landmark $32B cloud security acquisition.

Landmark $32B cloud security acquisition. F5 Expands with Wib, Heyhack, LeakSignal: Strengthens AI & API protection.

Strengthens AI & API protection. Industrial Cyber M&A Surge: Parsons, Accenture, and GDIT drive OT security consolidation.

Parsons, Accenture, and GDIT drive OT security consolidation. VC Momentum: Q1 2025 sees $2.7B across 139 cyber deals.

Q1 2025 sees $2.7B across 139 cyber deals. EU Cyber Resilience Act (Nov 2024): Secure-by-design mandates across EU.

Secure-by-design mandates across EU. UK Cyber Security & Resilience Bill: Expands Zero Trust audits and reporting mandates.

Expands Zero Trust audits and reporting mandates. U.S. Shields Up Alert (June 2025): National alert in response to Iran-Israel tensions.

National alert in response to Iran-Israel tensions. Google Safety Centre Launched in India (June 2025): Focused on AI-led fraud prevention.

Focused on AI-led fraud prevention. Leonardo M&A (June 2025): Italian defense giant expands into cybersecurity.

Italian defense giant expands into cybersecurity. NorthSeal (Jan 2025): Joint North Sea cybersecurity platform launched.

Key Funding Deals (2024–2025)

Google–Wiz Deal: $32B acquisition, largest cybersecurity exit in history.

$32B acquisition, largest cybersecurity exit in history. Island: $250M Series E, $4.8B valuation.

$250M Series E, $4.8B valuation. ReliaQuest: Raises $500M for MDR expansion.

Raises $500M for MDR expansion. Cyberhaven: $100M round, AI-driven DLP growth.

$100M round, AI-driven DLP growth. Pentera: $60M Series D to expand AI attack simulation.

$60M Series D to expand AI attack simulation. Cloudsek: $19M round in May 2025, focuses on threat analytics in India.

$19M round in May 2025, focuses on threat analytics in India. AI dominates investment: Over 71% of Q1 2025 cyber funding went to AI-infused solutions.

Government Initiatives & Regulations (2024–2025)

CIRCIA Enforcement: U.S. formalizes cyber incident reporting.

U.S. formalizes cyber incident reporting. EU CRA Implementation: Requires secure product design and vulnerability reporting.

Requires secure product design and vulnerability reporting. UK Cyber Resilience Bill: Introduces proactive audits and mandatory ransomware disclosures.

Introduces proactive audits and mandatory ransomware disclosures. Google’s APAC Safety Engineering Centre: AI-powered security programs in India.

AI-powered security programs in India. NorthSeal: Multinational cyber defense for maritime infrastructure.

Multinational cyber defense for maritime infrastructure. Shields Up Campaign: Coordinated national cybersecurity readiness response to geopolitical escalation.

Recent Market Developments

Company Name: Palo Alto Networks

Month & Year: October 2023

Type of Development: Product Launch

Detailed Analysis:

In October 2023, Palo Alto Networks unveiled its latest offering in cloud security, specifically targeted at enhancing multi-cloud environments. This development is significant as organizations increasingly adopt multi-cloud strategies to improve agility and operational efficiency. The new tools integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures, allowing for better visibility and more robust security postures. This product launch showcases Palo Alto's commitment to staying at the forefront of cloud security, addressing prevalent threats, and demonstrating adaptability to evolving market demands. The multi-cloud security focus not only strengthens Palo Alto Networks' competitive stance but also sets a benchmark for other players in the industry. With cyber threats increasingly targeting multi-cloud architectures, this move underscores the growing need for sophisticated security solutions, potentially shifting customer preferences towards comprehensive vendors like Palo Alto.

Company Name: Fortinet

Month & Year: September 2023

Type of Development: Partnership

Detailed Analysis:

In September 2023, Fortinet announced a strategic partnership with a leading telecommunications company in India to enhance cybersecurity solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This partnership highlights the increasing recognition of cybersecurity's importance within India's rapidly digitizing economy. By combining Fortinet's robust security technology with the telecom provider's reach, the initiative aims to deliver tailored security solutions that address unique SME vulnerabilities. The collaboration is likely to drive regional growth while enhancing Fortinet's reputation as a key player in the Indian market. It reflects an industry trend towards localized solutions that cater to specific business sectors and their security needs. This strategic alliance may lead to increased competition as other cybersecurity providers will be compelled to seek similar partnerships to maintain relevance in the fast-evolving landscape.

Company Name: IBM Security

Month & Year: August 2023

Type of Development: Technological Advancement

Detailed Analysis:

In August 2023, IBM Security launched its new AI-driven cybersecurity platform, enhancing automated threat detection and response capabilities. This technological advancement is crucial as cyberattacks grow more sophisticated, requiring an urgent need for advanced security solutions. The platform utilizes machine learning algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, providing organizations with enhanced situational awareness and reducing response times to incidents. The introduction of AI in cybersecurity represents a broader industry trend of leveraging advanced technologies to combat evolving threats. By positioning itself as an innovator, IBM Security aims to gain a competitive edge over traditional solutions, prompting industry-wide discussions about the future of threat management and the necessity of integrating AI for robust security architecture.

Company Name: Trend Micro

Month & Year: July 2023

Type of Development: Regulatory Approval

Detailed Analysis:

Trend Micro received regulatory approval for its enhanced endpoint protection suite in July 2023, anticipated to meet evolving compliance standards amid a stricter global cybersecurity landscape. The approval marks a significant achievement for the company, positioning its offerings as compliant with new data protection regulations. In a time when data privacy is under intense scrutiny, this aligns with industry shifts toward tighter regulatory frameworks. The ability to market their product as compliant not only presents a competitive advantage but also strengthens Trend Micro’s reputation as a trusted provider in a market where regulatory adherence is crucial to client retention and acquisition. This could prompt competitors to expedite their compliance efforts, reshaping product development strategies within the cybersecurity market.

Company Name: CyberArk

Month & Year: June 2023

Type of Development: Acquisition

Detailed Analysis:

In June 2023, CyberArk finalized its acquisition of a prominent identity security startup to bolster its existing offerings. This acquisition is strategically significant in a market increasingly centered on identity and access management (IAM), a critical area in reducing vulnerabilities associated with insider threats. The move not only enhances CyberArk’s technology stack but also positions them to cater to a broader range of client needs in IAM. As organizations prioritize identity security within their cybersecurity frameworks, CyberArk’s proactive acquisition strategy indicates an anticipated market shift toward integrated security solutions. This development could trigger further consolidation trends among competitors as organizations seek comprehensive security capabilities, thereby altering competitive dynamics and market leadership within the cybersecurity space.

Conclusion

These developments illustrate the urgency, complexity, and opportunity embedded in the evolving cybersecurity landscape. From billion-dollar acquisitions and AI breakthroughs to binding legislation and proactive defense collaborations, cybersecurity is no longer an IT silo—it is a strategic foundation for every digital endeavor.

This report equips decision-makers, investors, and infrastructure operators with a unified perspective on where the market is going, who is leading it, and how emerging threats are reshaping global security priorities.

Request Sample Pages: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/66962/cybersecurity-infrastructure-market#request-a-sample

More Research Finding –

V2X Cybersecurity Market

The V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) cybersecurity market is valued at approximately $1.5 billion, driven by the increasing adoption of connected vehicles and the critical need for protecting automotive ecosystems from cyber threats. With the proliferation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the push towards fully autonomous vehicles, the market is positioned for significant growth. By 2034, the market value is projected to reach around $6.7 billion.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/66931/v2x-cybersecurity-market

Evolving Cybersecurity Market

The global cybersecurity market is valued at approximately $200 billion, driven by a surge in cyber threats and increasing regulatory requirements. The market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated $450 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust transformation in the digital landscape.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/65842/evolving-cybersecurity-market

Military Cybersecurity Market

The military cybersecurity market is poised for significant growth, anticipated to reach a market value of approximately $30 billion in 2024. With increasing cyber threats and the growing complexity of warfare in the digital domain, the market is projected to expand at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%, reaching an estimated value of $52 billion by 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64784/military-cybersecurity-market

Digital Forensics Components Market

The global digital forensics market is projected to reach a value of approximately $5.45 billion by 2024, driven by the increasing incidence of cybercrime and the growing need for data security. The forecast period from 2025 to 2034 anticipates significant growth, with the market expected to achieve a value of around $13.25 billion, reflecting heightened demand across various sectors including law enforcement, corporate investigations, and cybersecurity.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64528/global-digital-forensics-components-market

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market

The global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 85.14 billion by 2029 from USD 15.20 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.6 % from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/20669/artificial-intelligence-in-cybersecurity-market

Cybersecurity Market

The global Cybersecurity Market is expected to grow at 10.6 % CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 850.17 billion by 2029 from USD 159.65 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/15660/cybersecurity-market

Automotive Cybersecurity Market

The global automotive cybersecurity market is expected to grow at 16.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 24.28 billion by 2029 from USD 6.24 billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7483/automotive-cybersecurity-market

Railway Cybersecurity Market

The global Railway Cybersecurity Market size was USD 6.80 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.44 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7057/railway-cybersecurity-market

Cyber Weapons Technologies Market

The cyber weapons technology market is valued at approximately $24 billion in 2024, with a robust growth trajectory anticipated throughout the decade. By 2034, the market is projected to exceed $50 billion, driven by increasing cybersecurity threats and the rising reliance on digital infrastructure across industries. This growth corresponds to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 9.5% from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64783/cyber-weapons-technologies-market

Cyber Security Solutions for SMBs Market

The global market for cyber security solutions targeting Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) is projected to reach approximately $25 billion in 2024, with a robust growth forecast pushing this figure to around $70 billion by 2034. This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 11% over the period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64585/global-cyber-security-solutions-for-smbs-market

Cyber Range Market

The global cyber range market is projected to reach approximately $2.5 billion in 2024, demonstrating its growing significance as organizations invest in advanced cybersecurity training solutions. Analysts predict a robust market trajectory, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 12.5% from 2025 to 2034, driven by increasing cyber threats and the need for effective risk management.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64441/global-cyber-range-market

Security Product Market

The global security product market is estimated to reach a value of approximately $200 billion in 2024, driven by increased awareness of safety and terrorism threats, as well as advancements in technology. The sector is anticipated to grow significantly, achieving a projected market value of around $350 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/63592/global-security-product-market

Electronic Warfare Systems Market

The global electronic warfare systems market is valued at approximately $12 billion in 2024, driven by increasing military modernization efforts and technological advancements. Forecasted to reach around $20 billion by 2034, the market is expected to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/63399/global-electronic-warfare-systems-market