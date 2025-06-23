Seacliff Properties Introduces Gracewood: The First New Neighbourhood at Fairwinds in a Decade

NANOOSE BAY, British Columbia, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Seacliff Properties (Seacliff) is proud to announce the launch of Gracewood, a neighbourhood within the Fairwinds community featuring 51 thoughtfully designed single-family lots, located just 20 minutes north of Nanaimo on picturesque Vancouver Island. As the first new neighborhood at Fairwinds in more than ten years, Gracewood represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the Fairwinds master-planned community.

“We’re excited to be bringing the first new neighbourhood to the established Fairwinds community in more than a decade, marking a new chapter in the real estate offerings in this area,” said Georgia Desjardins, Vice-President of Development at Seacliff Properties. “Extensive work has gone into the planning of this neighbourhood in order to thoughtfully design the neighbourhood to preserve natural features on the land and celebrate the array of views from the site. ”

Gracewood offers 51 single-family lots along two cul-de-sacs, with stunning views of the ocean, mountains, and forests. Lot sizes range from 0.2 to 0.83 acres, providing options for a variety of home styles, including ranchers on level lots, walk-up homes with sunny decks and expansive views, and walk-out designs perfect for families. Starting from $439,000, the variety of lots at Gracewood ensures that every resident can find a lot that suits their vision and lifestyle.

Gracewood has also implemented a Preferred Builders Program to help create a seamless and streamlined home-building process. As part of this program, Seacliff Properties has partnered with a select group of trusted, high-quality and extremely experienced local builders that purchasers at Gracewood can work with including Westmark, Alair Homes, Taylor Valley Construction, Sartori Custom Homes and Momentum Design Build. This program will help ensure every home complements the overall architectural style of the neighbourhood, while reflecting each homeowner’s unique vision.

“In developing the Preferred Builder Program, we wanted to partner with highly experienced and well-respected groups who not only understand the vision for Gracewood and Fairwinds, but also share similar values, including in their commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer service,” said Desjardins.

The community features a 1-acre park and a scenic trail loop that will connect seamlessly to the expanding Fairwinds trail network across Fairwinds Drive. Situated directly across from the Fairwinds Wellness Club, Gracewood residents can enjoy access to a variety of amenities including a pool, hot tub, fitness center, and outdoor tennis court. Just minutes away, the renowned Fairwinds Golf Club, an award-winning 18-hole course designed by Les Furber, and the upgraded Fairwinds Marina provide even more opportunities for recreation and leisure.

Visitors are invited to explore Gracewood at the Fairwinds Real Estate Discovery Centre, located next to the Fairwinds Marina office at 3521 Dolphin Drive. The Discovery Centre is now open daily from 10 AM to 4 PM. Sales for Gracewood have already begun and momentum is building quickly. To learn more about Gracewood, register your interest at gracewoodatfairwinds.com or call our team directly at (250) 734-2583.

About Seacliff Properties

Seacliff Properties (Seacliff) is a leading privately-owned real estate developer with more than 35 years of experience. With an expansive and diverse portfolio, Seacliff has a strong focus on master plan community development, with a total of six large-scale projects that span more than 2,000 acres of land across Western Canada. Renowned for thoughtful and integrated urban design, meticulous planning, and commitment to quality, Seacliff creates residential, commercial, and mixed-use spaces that enrich lives and strengthen communities. With a large presence on Vancouver Island, Seacliff is bringing a variety of residential homes and commercial development to the communities it works within, with each Seacliff home and project reflecting a deep understanding of evolving lifestyles. By integrating functionality, livability, and dynamic public spaces, Seacliff delivers vibrant, connected neighbourhoods. With a proven history of success and an ambitious vision for the future, Seacliff continues to redefine what master-planned communities can achieve.