HII Celebrates First Meal Aboard Virginia-Class Submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division moved another step closer toward delivery of Virginia-class submarine Massachusetts (SSN 798) when the first meal was recently served aboard the submarine.

Massachusetts is currently pierside at NNS and is in the final stages of construction and testing.

To celebrate the first meal, the crew welcomed the ship’s sponsor, Sheryl Sandberg, founder, Lean In, and former chief operating officer of Meta (formerly Facebook). The menu included traditional New England staples such as grilled salmon, lobster rolls, New England clam chowder and loukoumades for dessert.

“The inaugural meal aboard Massachusetts marks the beginning of countless meals that will sustain the crew as they gear up to integrate this mighty submarine into the fleet,” said Jason Ward, NNS vice president of submarine construction. “We look forward to delivering Massachusetts to the Navy, so that this critical national security asset can do the work of protecting our great nation.”





“It's exciting to celebrate another step towards bringing Massachusetts to life,” said Cmdr. Michael Siedsma, commanding officer of the pre-commissioning unit. “The crew has worked very hard to transition to full shipboard operations, and the injection of morale and increased camaraderie that comes with sharing a meal prepared onboard is phenomenal to witness. It’s energizing that we were joined by our sponsor, Sheryl, as well as her husband and son. I am grateful for the time they spent learning about the ship and the sailors who make our mission possible, as well as their continued support.”

“Sharing the first meal with the extraordinary sailors who will soon take Massachusetts to sea was such an honor,” said Sandberg. “Over lunch we listened to their stories, witnessed the pride they carry, and felt the deep sense of purpose that unites them. To the crew, the shipbuilders, and everyone supporting this mission, thank you. You are the very best of America.”

Nuclear-powered fast attack submarine Massachusetts was christened in May 2023 at NNS. Following successful sea trials later this year, Massachusetts will be the 12th Virginia-class submarine delivered by NNS.

