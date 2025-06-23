Infusion Pump Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 24.09 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Infusion Pump Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 15.12 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.09 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Infusion Pump Market is witnessing significant traction due to its critical role in industries such as packaging, automotive, and electronics. The shift toward lightweight materials and high-performance bonding solutions continues to fuel market expansion.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

: In-depth analysis of current value and future projections Segment Analysis : Detailed study across End User, and Application.

: Detailed study across End User, and Application. Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

: Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more Competitive Landscape : Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives

: Profiles of top players and their strategic initiatives Rising Packaging Demand: Adhesive films are widely used in flexible and food-safe packaging .

Adhesive films are widely used in flexible and food-safe packaging Automotive Applications: High heat resistance and bonding strength drive use in vehicle interiors and exteriors.

High heat resistance and bonding strength drive use in vehicle interiors and exteriors. Electronics Growth: Increasing use in displays, circuit boards, and insulation layers .

Increasing use in displays, circuit boards, and insulation layers Challenges and Risk Assessment: Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters:

This report delivers in-depth insights into market dynamics, segmentation, regional trends, and competitive analysis—offering a strategic edge to decision-makers. It deciphers demand patterns, technology adoption, and policy impacts that can define the future of adhesive film solutions.

Who You Should Read This Report:

Market Research Professionals seeking validated insights and forecasts

B2B Buyers & Industrialists evaluating investment or procurement decisions

Product Development Teams focusing on innovation in adhesives and material science

Executives & Strategy Heads aiming to enter or expand in packaging and electronics sectors

Sustainability Advocates exploring eco-friendly alternatives in adhesive technology



For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence/?rid=26268

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Infusion Pump Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Study Period 2021-2031 Growth Rate CAGR of ~6% from 2024 to 2031 Base Year for Valuation 2024 Historical Period 2021-2023 Quantitative Units Value in USD Billion Forecast Period 2024-2031 Report Coverage Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis Segments Covered By Application

By End-User Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Key Players Becton, Dickinson, and Company, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Moog Inc., Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Customization Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Infusion Pump Market Overview

Market Driver

Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle Diseases: The growing global burden of chronic illnesses—including cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases—has significantly accelerated the adoption of infusion pumps. These conditions demand consistent and controlled administration of medication, often over extended periods. Infusion pumps enable precise dosage delivery, minimizing risks of overdose or underdose. Hospitals and specialty clinics are increasingly integrating infusion devices into standard treatment protocols to improve patient outcomes, lower hospital readmission rates, and enhance therapy compliance. This driver is especially strong in developed healthcare ecosystems where patient safety and treatment accuracy are key performance metrics.

Technological Advancements in Smart Infusion Systems: Rapid innovation is reshaping the infusion pump landscape. Next-generation devices now feature wireless data transmission, integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR), real-time remote monitoring, and automated drug libraries. These smart infusion systems not only enhance operational efficiency but also significantly reduce medication errors—a top priority in clinical environments. Leading manufacturers are investing heavily in IoT-enabled pumps and AI-assisted drug delivery mechanisms to remain competitive. This tech-forward shift appeals to hospitals, ambulatory centers, and home care providers that are actively digitizing their infrastructure, thus expanding the market's growth trajectory.

Expansion of Home Healthcare and Aging Demographics: The surge in demand for at-home medical treatment—driven by the need to reduce hospital stays, lower healthcare costs, and improve patient convenience—is a significant tailwind for the infusion pump market. Portable and ambulatory infusion pumps are increasingly deployed for post-operative care, pain management, and long-term therapies. In parallel, the aging global population, particularly in countries like Japan, the U.S., and parts of Europe, is contributing to higher adoption of these devices due to age-related conditions that require long-term care. This demographic shift is influencing policy, payer reimbursement structures, and procurement strategies—creating strong, sustained market demand.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence/?rid=26268

Market Restraint

High Capital Expenditure and Lifecycle Costs: Infusion pump systems, particularly high-end programmable or multi-channel variants, involve considerable capital investment. In addition to the initial cost of equipment, hospitals must budget for staff training, maintenance contracts, and consumables such as catheters, tubing sets, and infusion bags. Furthermore, software upgrades, compliance with cybersecurity protocols, and calibration requirements inflate total cost of ownership (TCO). For budget-constrained medical facilities, particularly in developing regions, these financial burdens limit market access and result in prolonged adoption cycles or preference for refurbished/low-end models.

Regulatory Complexities and Prolonged Approval Cycles: The infusion pump market operates within a highly regulated environment. Regulatory authorities like the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) enforce rigorous approval protocols due to the critical nature of these devices. Changes in safety regulations, introduction of new cybersecurity mandates, and stringent post-market surveillance requirements often extend the product launch timeline. These delays affect manufacturers' go-to-market strategies and increase R&D and compliance costs. Small and mid-sized firms, in particular, face barriers to entry as they struggle to align with evolving global compliance standards and validation protocols.

Safety Concerns and Reputational Risks from Product Recalls: Infusion pumps have historically been associated with a high number of product recalls, largely stemming from software glitches, mechanical failures, or alarm malfunctions. These recalls raise serious concerns about patient safety and operational reliability. Hospitals and procurement committees are cautious about investing in devices with a history of failure, often demanding extensive safety validations and clinical trial evidence. Manufacturers face not only legal liabilities but also damage to brand equity and loss of customer trust. These recurring safety issues pose significant market challenges, especially as healthcare systems prioritize error-free, automated treatment delivery platforms.

Geographical Dominance: North America dominates the global infusion pump market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, a strong presence of key manufacturers, and high adoption of smart medical technologies. The U.S. leads in innovation, supported by favorable reimbursement policies and stringent patient safety standards. The region also benefits from a growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which together sustain demand across hospitals, homecare, and ambulatory settings. This strategic environment makes North America a focal point for market investments.

Key Players

The “Global Infusion Pump Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Becton, Dickinson, and Company, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Moog Inc., Smiths Medical, Terumo Corporation, Roche Diagnostics.

Infusion Pump Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Application, End-User, and Geography.

Infusion Pump Market, by Application Chemotherapy/Oncology Diabetes Management Pain Management Gastroenterology Infectious Diseases Others (Pediatrics, Neurology, etc.)





Infusion Pump Market, by End-User



Hospitals & Clinics Home Healthcare Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Academic & Research Institutes





Infusion Pump Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Centrifugal Pump Market Size By Type (Overhung Impeller Pump, Between Bearing Pump, Vertically Suspended Pump), By Stage (Single-Stage, Multi-Stage), By End-User Industry (Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Power Generation), By Geography, And Forecast

Latin America Pumps Market Size By Type (Centrifugal Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps, Diaphragm Pumps, Submersible Pumps), By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors & Wholesalers, Online Retail), By End-User (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Mining, Agriculture), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Hydrokinetic Converters Market Size By Type (Tidal Energy Converters, River Energy Converters, Ocean Current Converters), By Technology (Horizontal Axis Turbines, Vertical Axis Turbines, Oscillating Hydrofoils), By Installation (Onshore Installations, Offshore Installations), By Application (Power Generation, Mechanical Water Pumping), By End-User (Commercial and Industrial, Residential, Government and Utilities, Military & Defense), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Precision Time Protocol Market Size by End User (Telecommunications, Energy and Power) (Hardware, Software), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 HVAC Equipment Manufacturers with Sustainability

Visualize Infusion Pump Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.