Macau Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Slow from 5.6% in Real Terms in 2024 to 3.8% in 2025 Due to Declining Gaming Sector Profits, a Dominant Driver of Macau's Economy

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macau Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Macau's construction industry to slow from 5.6% in real terms in 2024 to 3.8% in 2025. This is primarily due to a reduction in profit margins from the gaming sector - which is a dominant driver of Macau's economy.

In April 2025, Macau's finance secretary has warned that the government revenues may fall short of the initial forecasts, in 2025, due to lower-than-expected gross gaming revenue (GGR). According to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, Macau's GGR rose just by 0.6% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2025, to MOP57.7 billion ($7.2 billion).

Subsequently, the gaming tax revenue rose by just 0.2% YoY in the first quarter of 2025, to MOP22.2 billion ($2.8 billion); this represents 88% of the government's total revenue. In another setback to the industry's output, in April 2025, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised down Macau's economic growth projections for 2025, from 7.3% in October 2024 to 3.6%, citing a softer-than-expected gaming recovery.



The construction industry in Macau is estimated to register an average annual growth rate of 4.1% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in transport, electricity, and housing infrastructure projects. Macau International Airport Company Limited (CAM) reported a 24% increase in total revenue for 2024, reaching MOP1.5 billion ($185 million).

Indeed, the Passenger traffic at Macau International Airport exceeded 7.6 million in 2024, with nearly 60,000 flight movements. This translates to a YoY rise of over 40% compared to 2023. To increase the passenger handling capacity, CAM initiated a major land reclamation project in November 2024 to expand the airport, with completion targeted by 2030.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sluehv

