Business Travel Market Trends Report 2025: Passenger Flows, Market Value, Main and Key Destinations, Projects, Mergers and Acquisitions, & Challenges and Opportunities

Unlock insights into the business travel sector with our latest key trends report. Explore market trends, consumer behavior, and top destinations. Understand the impact on the economy and environment. Optimize your business travel strategies with insights into traveler demographics and industry challenges.

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Business Travel (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This key trends report provides valuable insight into business travel. This key trends report analyzes and explains the business travel sector including insights into business travelers, market trends, consumer trends, destinations, sector deals, challenges and opportunities.

This report helps to understand the overview of business travel, trends in business tourism, and the traveler demographics that prefer to undertake business travel. This report explores the effect to the economy and environment due to business travel.

  • Gain an understanding of business travel
  • Gain an insight into the business tourism sector
  • See some of the key destinations
  • Learn about the key trends, opportunities and challenges in business travel

  • Snapshot
  • Business Travel Passenger Flows
  • Business Travel Market Value
  • Main and Key Destinations
  • Projects, Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Key Market Trends
  • Case Study
  • Challenges and Opportunities
  • Appendix

  • TravelPerk
  • Lufthansa Group
  • GMR Airports

