PBKMiner launches revolutionary XRP mining contract, sparking market enthusiasm

Carshalton, UK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBKMiner’s bold move has attracted the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world with the launch of a revolutionary XRP mining model that could mark a turning point for the digital asset. As XRP continues to consolidate, analysts believe a breakout could be imminent.

XRP has been trading in a relatively tight range in recent months, sparking debate among traders over its next move. As market momentum builds and investor interest picks up, PBKMiner’s newly launched mining contracts are breathing new life into the XRP ecosystem.

Breaking the Rules: Cloud Mining Contracts Designed for XRP





Visit the official PBKMiner website: https://pbkminer.com/

Unlike traditional mining based on proof of work (PoW), XRP uses a consensus protocol, which makes traditional mining infeasible. PBKMiner solves this challenge by introducing a simulated cloud mining model that allows users to receive XRP rewards through mining contracts.

PBKMiner is a remote digital asset mining platform that allows users to rent computing power from PBKMiner's high-performance, environmentally friendly mining facilities. The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, LTC, and SOL, thereby eliminating technical and financial barriers and making passive income more accessible than ever before.

“This is not just an ordinary cryptocurrency project,” said PBKMiner’s CTO. “We are creating a community-driven growth opportunity in the XRP ecosystem, allowing users to mine through a smart yield mechanism that is consistent with the XRP architecture while providing real and transparent value to users.”

Main features of PBKMiner XRP cloud mining contract

- No hardware required: accessible to all users, no mining equipment or technical setup required

- Daily payouts: earn mining rewards daily based on your contract participation

- Safe custody: assets are protected by PBKMiner’s industry-grade security standards

- Flexible contract terms: choose short-term, mid-term or long-term options to match your investment strategy

Flexible mining plans suitable for all types of investors

PBKMiner provides more than 10 contract options, allowing users to freely choose the one that suits them best. For example:

$10 Mining Contract - 1 Day Term - Earn $0.60 per day

$100 Mining Contract - 2 Day Term - Earn $3.50 per day

$1,000 Mining Contract - 10 Day Term - Earn $13.50 per day;

$5,000 Mining Contract - 30 Day Term - Earn $77.50 per day.

These innovative programs allow long-term XRP holders to remain invested during market consolidation or corrections while earning steady returns.





Click here to explore more XRP mining contracts.

Data from June showed a surge in participation in XRP mining contracts, with tens of thousands of wallets registered during the pilot phase (new users receive a $10 welcome bonus upon signing up). Many in the cryptocurrency community saw this as a positive sign, especially as XRP prices have proven resilient amid overall market volatility.

How is PBKMiner's XRP mining contract different?

100% remote access: No hardware, no technical skills required - just log in and activate your plan.

Capital protection: The contract guarantees a full return of principal at maturity.

AI-driven profitability: Smart optimization ensures returns even during price stagnation.

Daily rewards: Predictable XRP payouts improve cash flow and reduce volatility risk.

How to start mining XRP on PBKMiner

Sign up for an account: Get a $10 bonus plus a $0.60 daily login bonus Choose a mining contract: Use your bonus to activate a plan or choose your preferred option Start mining: Sit back and earn - rewards are automatically credited daily

A smarter way to wait: Income during XRP consolidation periods

Founded in 2019, PBKMiner has been at the forefront of cloud-based cryptocurrency mining, democratizing access to passive income through a secure, AI-driven, and environmentally friendly infrastructure. The platform helps users mine mainstream cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, SOL, and DOGE without expensive equipment or deep technical knowledge.

Don’t wait for the next rally to start earning money – activate your XRP mining contract now at https://pbkminer.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.