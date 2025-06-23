Travis Credit Union Named One of Forbes’ Best-In-State Credit Unions 2025

VACAVILLE, Calif., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travis Credit Union is proud to announce its inclusion in the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2025. This recognition underscores the institution's unwavering commitment to remarkable member service, financial education, and community engagement. Notably, Travis Credit Union ranked among the top three credit unions in the highly competitive state of California, underscoring its exceptional performance.

This marks the fourth time Travis Credit Union has received this recognition, having also been honored in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The Forbes ranking, compiled in collaboration with Statista Inc., is based on an extensive survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. customers who evaluated banks and credit unions on key factors such as trust, customer service, digital services, financial advice, and overall satisfaction. For 2025, only 213 banks and 228 credit unions nationwide earned this distinction.

"Being recognized as one of the Best-In-State Credit Unions is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team," said Kevin Miller, president and chief executive officer at Travis Credit Union. "We are honored to serve our members and remain steadfast in our mission to promote financial wellness and community empowerment."

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Vacaville, California, Travis Credit Union has consistently been recognized for its innovative financial solutions, member-centric approach, and active involvement in local communities. The institution offers a wide range of services, including personal and business banking, loans, and financial education resources.

For more information about Travis Credit Union and its services, please visit traviscu.org.

About Travis Credit Union

Travis Credit Union, based in Vacaville, Calif., has been recognized at the federal, state and local levels for its longstanding financial education and financial advocacy efforts. In 2024, TCU was named as a Best Regional Credit Union by Newsweek. It was also selected as a Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes and has also earned the U.S. Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year award. Founded in 1951 on Travis Air Force Base, TCU today serves 12 Northern California counties. It is the twelfth largest credit union in California, with 250,000 members and $5 billion in assets. Learn more about our mission at traviscu.org.