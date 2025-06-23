Australia Retail Banking Competitor Benchmarking Report 2025: ANZ Leads with Nearly 75% of Its Customers Holding Three or More Products, While ING Lags in Credit Card Penetration

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Retail Banking: Competitor Benchmarking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report benchmarks the largest retail banks in Australia across a range of financial and customer satisfaction metrics. The report analyzes gains/losses in market share, depth of customer relationships, consumer pain points, and key metrics including NPS, cross-selling, and digital satisfaction.



The Australian retail banking landscape is undergoing significant shifts as digital-first banking, customer engagement, and competitive product offerings redefine the market. The Big Four banks-ANZ, Westpac, NAB, and CommBank-continue to dominate, but smaller banks are gaining traction by providing niche, customer-centric services.



Scope

ANZ leads with nearly 75% of its customers holding three or more products, while ING lags in credit card penetration (-31 percentage points below average).

ING leads digital banking usage, with 93% of its customers being digitally active. However, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank struggles despite high satisfaction rates among existing users.

CommBank retains the highest proportion of customers from childhood, while Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has the most customer acquisitions in the past year.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Financial Performance



3. Customer Relationships



4. Customer Satisfaction



5. Actionable Steps



6. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ANZ

Bank Australia

Bank of Melbourne

Bank of Queensland

Bankwest

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

CommBank

ING

NAB

St.George

Suncorp

Westpac

