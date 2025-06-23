SRC to Deliver Counter-UAS Technologies to Qatar as Part of Landmark $1B Agreement with U.S.

Syracuse, NY, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syracuse, NY – SRC, Inc. (“SRC” or “Company”), a not-for-profit defense research and development company, announced today that it will deliver a suite of its advanced counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) technologies to international buyers as a part of a historic $1 billion foreign military sales agreement between the U.S. government and the State of Qatar. This milestone marks the first international sale of the U.S. Army’s Fixed Site–Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (LIDS), underscoring SRC’s role as a global leader in the defense against UAS threats.

SRC’s LIDS technologies are engineered to detect, track, identify and defeat unmanned aircraft systems, which are a growing threat in modern conflict zones. Under this agreement, SRC will deliver mission-critical technologies that enable detection and robust electronic warfare capabilities to international buyers for the first time. These technologies allow for layered defense at fixed-site locations and provide real-time situational awareness and threat response. The inclusion of LIDS in the agreement highlights the urgency with which nations are addressing the rising threat of unmanned systems to critical infrastructure and defense operations.

“We’re proud that our proven systems will be deployed internationally to secure critical airspace, defend warfighters and protect high-value infrastructure,” said Kevin Hair, president and CEO of SRC. “In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, advanced sensing and electronic warfare capabilities are essential. This achievement reflects the strength of the LIDS team, the trust placed in us by our government partners and the operational relevance of American-engineered solutions.”

LIDS supports the rapid detection and engagement of unmanned aircraft, while maintaining low collateral damage to minimize risk to friendly forces and surrounding infrastructure. As a system of systems, LIDS allows for the swift integration of emerging sensors and effectors, ensuring the system can adapt to evolving threats and remain effective across future mission sets. Its modular design supports deployment in both fixed and mobile configurations, offering tactical commanders the flexibility to address a wide range of operational scenarios.

As a trusted provider of critical sensing and electronic warfare components, SRC is proud to support the continued advancement and international deployment of lifesaving technologies that empower our warfighters and strengthen global defense readiness.

About SRC

SRC, Inc. (@SRCDefense), a not-for-profit research and development company, combines information, science, technology and ingenuity to solve “impossible” problems in the areas of defense, environment and intelligence. Across a family of companies, SRC applies bright minds, fresh thinking and relentless determination to deliver innovative products and services that are redefining possible® for the challenges faced by America and its allies.

Since 1957, SRC’s commitment to the customer and the best solution — not the bottom line — has remained a core value that guides its efforts. This passion for quality carries through to the technologies the company invents and manufactures, the laboratories and facilities it builds, the people they hire, and communities where they work. Today, more than 1,400 engineers, scientists and professionals work together at SRC to protect people, the environment and our way of life.